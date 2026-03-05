10 Tundra Plants That Prove Life Finds a Way

" " This Atlantic puffin is admiring some Arctic poppies. HedvikaMichnova.jpg / Shutterstock

The tundra plants that survive at the top of the world are masters of adaptation.

In the Arctic tundra and alpine tundra, plants grow in a harsh environment defined by cold temperatures and strong winds. Yet across tundra ecosystems in the Northern Hemisphere and even parts of the Antarctic tundra, plant life finds a way.

Most tundra plants stay low to the ground, conserve heat, and bloom fast when temperatures rise and snow melts. Here are 10 common plant species that thrive in the tundra biome, from the North American Arctic to windswept mountain slopes.