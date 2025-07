" " The Philippines have over 7,000 islands, and the country doesn't even crack the top five on this list. Jaris Ho / Getty Images

You might think tropical nations or far-flung archipelagos dominate the list, but when asking what country has the most islands, the answer may surprise you.

Counts vary with different inclusion criteria, but some countries have thousands of islands, ranging from uninhabited rocky outcrops to densely populated island cities.