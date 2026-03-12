What State Has the Most Lakes in the U.S.?

" " The Great Lakes are the largest lakes in the U.S., but there are thousands of lakes across the rest of the country as well. AustralianCamera / Shutterstock

If you have ever wondered which state has the most lakes, the answer depends on how you count them. Some states contain millions of unnamed ponds and smaller bodies of freshwater, while others are famous for thousands of named lakes used for boating, fishing, and swimming. (Yes, thousands.)

Ancient glaciers carved basins across the northern United States, leaving behind countless freshwater lakes, rivers, and streams. Other states formed lakes through wetlands, reservoirs, and coastal watersheds.

Looking at the total number of natural lakes and freshwater bodies across the U.S., these are the states most often mentioned when researchers map where so many lakes exist across the country.