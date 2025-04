Numbers and Context: It's Always Going to be Relative

So, how many birds are killed by wind turbines each year? Studies published in journals like Nature Communications and data from the Fish and Wildlife Service estimate that hundreds of thousands of birds are killed annually in the U.S. alone.

But here’s the twist: Many birds also die due to other hazards like power lines, feral cats, domesticated cats (which kill birds into the billions) and even windows.

And when it comes to other sources of electricity generation, such as burning fossil fuels, the contrast is stark.