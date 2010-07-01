Energy Production

The greatest need modern civilizations have is energy. Learn about oil, electricity and newer forms of energy like solar and wind power.

 Captured CO2 Could Store Energy From Solar Panels and Wind Turbines

We may be able to capture carbon emitted from fossil fuel-burning power plants and convert it to fuel for storing energy generated by wind turbines and solar panels.

By Patrick J. Kiger Apr 4, 2018

 Germany's Power Prices Go Negative, But Who's Getting Paid?

Germany's multi-billion-dollar investment in green energy seems to be paying off, but there's still more work to be done.

By Mark Mancini Jan 18, 2018

 Tesla Installs World's Largest Battery in Australia

Tesla has built the world's largest lithium-ion battery storage system in Australia.

By Patrick J. Kiger Nov 30, 2017

 How Evaporation from Lakes and Reservoirs Could Sustainably Power a Nation

Researchers have found a way to use evaporation from lakes and reservoirs to generate electricity, and say that could become a major renewable energy source.

By Patrick J. Kiger Oct 4, 2017

 What Wind Power Critics Who Cry 'Bird' Get Wrong

Bird death is a critique among those who oppose wind turbines. The data from multiple studies doesn't back that up.

By Jesslyn Shields Jun 30, 2017

 If Elon Musk Loses This Bet, Tesla Could Be Out Serious Cash

Australia's having some serious energy issues. Elon Musk is betting Tesla can help.

By Jonathan Strickland Mar 15, 2017

 This U.S. Power Plant Shows Why Coal Is Dying, Won't Make a Comeback

The largest coal-fired power plant in the western United States could close up shop by the end of 2017. And the reasons aren’t strictly environmental.

By Julia Layton Feb 7, 2017

 Thanks, Elon! Tiny Samoan Island Is Going Totally Solar

The island of Ta'u is ditching diesel and embracing solar, with a little help from SolarCity and some government funding.

By Jonathan Strickland Nov 29, 2016

 Saudi Arabia Will Attempt to Lessen Its Addiction to Oil

Yep, the same country that's home to Saudi Aramco, an energy behemoth valued at trillions of dollars, thinks it might be time to start stepping away from the oil.

By Ben Bowlin Apr 27, 2016

 Meet Weyl, the Massless Particle That Could Upend Electronics

This strange and elusive quasiparticle could help to solve a major problem with modern electronics: power loss.

By Nicholas Gerbis Nov 18, 2015

 How the Tesla Powerwall Works

There's no question that people are interested in solar energy. The problem has been how to store it. Could the much-hyped Powerwall home battery change that scenario?

By Nicholas Gerbis

 How Dyson Spheres Work

Could the source of Earth's future energy come from an ambitious idea to encircle the sun with technology? Maybe, but it's a concept that's a long way from today's reality.

By Nathan Chandler

 10 Innovations in Hydropower

People all over the world are working on turning this very ancient power source into an even more important modern one. And that means a lot more than dams.

By John Perritano

 Could nanoparticles change fuel production?

Nobody likes to spend a small fortune fueling up at the pump. Could some minuscule matter change that scenario and the energy sector in general?

By Kate Kershner

 Could nanocrystals be the next big fuel source?

While nanoparticles and nanocrystals have always existed -- they're even found in volcanic ash -- it was only recently that scientists could manipulate things on the nanoscale. What applications might nanotechnology have in fuel efficiency?

By Laurie L. Dove

 Can you store solar energy in rust and water?

Sometimes the ideas get a little crazy in the race to find clean and inexpensive energy, like tying solar energy to hydrogen production in a palm-sized device. And sometimes those crazy ideas actually work.

By Kate Kershner

 10 Innovations in Wind Power

Traditional wind power is a promising, through controversial, alternative energy source. But new research is yielding new possibilities: The future of wind may not be in blades, in farms or even fixed to the Earth.

By Julia Layton

 How Hydraulic Fracking Works

Farmland, farmland, farmland and ... drilling rig? That's the reality in parts of Pennsylvania, where hydraulic fracking for shale gas is bringing in profits and protests. What do you know about this controversial process?

By Kate Kershner

 5 Energy Choices for a Sustainable Future

The energy choices we make today have a huge impact on the generations that follow. In this article you will explore 5 energy choices for a sustainable future.

By Jane McGrath

 5 Improvements in Offshore Oil Drilling

The explosion and fire that destroyed the Deepwater Horizon drilling rig in the Gulf of Mexico in April 2010 killed 11 crew members and triggered an environmental nightmare.

By Patrick J. Kiger

 Are geothermal power plants safe?

For all our hand-wringing over the oil supply, it might shock you to realize that the solution to our dependence on fossil fuels lies right under our feet.

By Dave Roos

 Are there any risks associated with the production of wind energy?

Wind farms are touted for their ability to capture a clean, renewable energy source. Is producing wind energy as beneficial as it seems, or are there any downsides?

By Lance Looper

 Are there CO2 emissions from natural gas?

Until recently, natural gas was thought of as one of the cleanest fossil fuels. Yet new studies say it may be worse for the ozone layer than coal -- a fuel well-known for its harmful emissions.

By Danielle Fisher

 Are we drilling for oil in the U.S.?

Chances are you've probably caught the latest headlines about off-shore drilling, but how much drilling is taking place on U.S. soil?

By Kristen Hall-Geisler

 Beaming Down Earth's Energy From Space

It's always sunny in low-Earth orbit, so what better place to look for a source of solar energy?

By Jason Major