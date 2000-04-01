Science
  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Science
  3. Environmental Science
  4. Energy Production

What is an oscilloscope used to measure?

An oscilloscope measures two things:

  • Voltage
  • Time (and with time, often, frequency)

An electron beam is swept across a phosphorescent screen horizontally (X direction) at a known rate (perhaps one sweep per millisecond). An input signal is used to change the position of the beam in the Y direction. The trace left behind can be used to measure the voltage of the input signal (off the Y axis) and the duration or frequency can be read off the X axis.

Here are some interesting links:

