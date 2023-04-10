Does Bottled Water Go Bad?

The water isn't actually the issue when it comes to expiration because H 2 O doesn't have any sugar, proteins or additives which typically cause food to spoil. The packaging is the real culprit.

The vast majority of bottled water (more than 97 percent) is packaged in plastic. These plastic bottles are ever-so-slightly porous, which "may allow ambient air gases (such as vapors from household solvents, petroleum-based fuels, and other chemicals) to affect the taste and odor of your beverage," according to the International Bottled Water Association (IBWA). It is worth noting that some bottled water manufacturers use a premium level of plastic, which allows their product to hold up better over time but also costs a bit more.

" " Here's an example of an expiration date on a bottle of water. Alan Levine/CC By 2.0/Flckr

Interestingly, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) doesn't require bottled water manufacturers to list an expiration date because the agency says that the product has an unlimited shelf life. In fact, the FDA doesn't require "best by" or "use by" dates on any products beside infant formula. These dates are usually set by the manufacturers and may not necessarily reflect a decline in quality once the date is reached. "Some companies still place date-based lot codes on bottled water containers, which distribution and retail points typically use to assist in managing stock rotation," says the International Bottled Water Association website. If you see a date on a water bottle, it's generally a two-year expiration period and will say "best by," which doesn't mean you'll automatically get sick if the date has passed.

But there are still some things to consider when drinking "old" bottled water.