Green Science

Green Science is the application of eco-friendly thinking to scientific disciplines. Learn about global warming, pollution and other impacts on nature and the planet, plus what we can do to combat them.

Environmental Science / Green Science
 Plastic-Eating Enzyme May Be Our Planet's New Hope

Scientists are hoping to use the enzyme to break down huge amounts of plastic.

By Jesslyn Shields Apr 26, 2018

 Reaching the Zen of Zero Waste

Getting your home to zero waste doesn't have to mean re-structuring your entire life. Sure, you'll have to make changes, but most of them are surprisingly easy.

By John Donovan Mar 27, 2018

 Poo-pyrus: Eco-friendly Paper Made from Poop

You read that right. Paper made from animal manure could be coming to an office near you. OK, not really, but poop to paper is a thing.

By Kristen Hall-Geisler Mar 21, 2018

 Queen Elizabeth II Bans Plastic From Royal Estates

Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Elizabeth II is making changes to the Royals solid-wasted plan, and that includes banning many plastics.

By John Perritano Feb 14, 2018

 China Says We Don't Want Your Plastic

Will China's ban on plastic imports prompt Westerners to change our wasteful ways?

By John Perritano Feb 8, 2018

 Are Automatic Toilets Still Wasting Water?

Automatic toilets have come a long way toward being water savers.

By Michelle Konstantinovsky Jan 22, 2018

 How Eco-Friendly is YOUR Favorite Superhero?

Your favorite comic book superhero might be saving the world, but at what carbon cost?

By Jesslyn Shields Dec 20, 2017

 Has Online Shopping Changed How Much Cardboard We Use?

Will Amazon's age of home delivery bury the environment in extra boxes? You might be surprised by the answer.

By Laurie L. Dove Sep 27, 2017

 Scientists Seek Citizen Help to Map Nov. 5 King Tide Sea Levels

As sea levels rise, understanding the 'new normal' for coastal regions prone to flooding will be essential. There's an app for that.

By Laurie L. Dove Sep 25, 2017

 Why Throw Out Packaging When You Could Just Eat It?

People are developing all kinds of packaging products that are tasty alternatives to landfill waste.

By Alia Hoyt Sep 12, 2017

 Wasted Orange Peels Turn Barren Landscape Into Dense Forest

It isn't often that trash comes to the environment's rescue, but one company's wasted orange peels have transformed a barren plot of land into a lush forest.

By Laurie L. Dove Sep 8, 2017

 10 Things You Can Do to Help Save the Earth

It's a lot easier than you think to "go green" -- many of these suggestions require little effort, yet can make a big difference for the environment.

By Katie Lambert

 Kodiak Bears Skipping Salmon as Climate Changes

Alaska's Kodiak bears are gorging on berries instead of salmon because of warming temperatures, which could have a ripple effect on the island's ecology.

By Michelle Konstantinovsky Aug 30, 2017

 Increasing Global Demand for Food May Slow in Coming Decade

A UN agency projects that increasing demand for agricultural products will slow over the next decade, as prices are expected to stay low.

By Patrick J. Kiger Jul 14, 2017

 Climate Change Will Make the United States Poorer, Hotter and More Unequal

A county-by-county analysis predicts climate change's economic and agricultural impacts, days above 95 degrees F, and even violent crime.

By John Donovan Jul 13, 2017

 Massive Iceberg Finally Breaks Off From Antarctica's Larsen C Ice Shelf

Twice the size of Hong Kong, this iceberg is the product of a huge crack that developed across the ice shelf.

By Christopher Hassiotis Jul 12, 2017

 U.S. Mayors Double Down on Climate Protection

U.S. mayors establish climate change resolutions in response to Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord.

By Michelle Konstantinovsky Jun 30, 2017

 Scientists Create Alternative Plastics Using Just Sugars and CO2

British researchers say that plastics of the future could be made from sugar and carbon dioxide, replacing oil and natural gas byproducts.

By Patrick J. Kiger Jun 22, 2017

 Climate Change Is Causing Tiny Bird Couples to Share More Parenting Duties

Climate change is messing with the daily routines of female and male birds that share parenting duties, so couples are cooperating more.

By Jesslyn Shields Jun 9, 2017

 Trump Pulls Out of Paris Climate Agreement

The U.S., the world's second-largest emitter of carbon dioxide, is now just the third country not participating in the landmark Paris climate agreement.

By Sarah Gleim Jun 1, 2017

 What if Bicycles Could Clean the Polluted Air Around Them?

A Dutch designer has proposed a bicycle device to scrub smog by ionizing polluted air, then releasing it around the cyclist to make breathing easier.

By Patrick J. Kiger May 25, 2017

 Satellite Images Reveal Earth Has More Forests Than Previously Thought

Researchers have discovered 1.1 billion acres of dryland forests on Earth that were previously unknown via hi-res satellite imagery.

By John Perritano May 24, 2017

 The Plan to Regrow a Shrinking Swiss Glacier Using Artificial Snow

A thin layer of fake snow could act as a sunblock, scientists propose, helping extend the life of an iconic Alpine glacier by reducing warming.

By Jonathan Strickland May 11, 2017

 Rising Sea Levels Mean These U.S. Cities Should Prep for Millions of Migrants

Climate change puts coastal areas at risk. How will the domestic dislocation of millions affect inland cities like Atlanta, Las Vegas and Austin?

By Laurie L. Dove May 9, 2017

 Climate Change Reverses a River's Flow in Canadian Glacier

"River piracy" usually takes ages, but this is the first time in recorded history it's been witnessed. And it happened in a geological instant.

By Patrick J. Kiger Apr 25, 2017