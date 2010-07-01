Green Science is the application of eco-friendly thinking to scientific disciplines. Learn about global warming, pollution and other impacts on nature and the planet, plus what we can do to combat them.
Scientists are hoping to use the enzyme to break down huge amounts of plastic.
Getting your home to zero waste doesn't have to mean re-structuring your entire life. Sure, you'll have to make changes, but most of them are surprisingly easy.
You read that right. Paper made from animal manure could be coming to an office near you. OK, not really, but poop to paper is a thing.
Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Elizabeth II is making changes to the Royals solid-wasted plan, and that includes banning many plastics.
Will China's ban on plastic imports prompt Westerners to change our wasteful ways?
Automatic toilets have come a long way toward being water savers.
Your favorite comic book superhero might be saving the world, but at what carbon cost?
Will Amazon's age of home delivery bury the environment in extra boxes? You might be surprised by the answer.
As sea levels rise, understanding the 'new normal' for coastal regions prone to flooding will be essential. There's an app for that.
People are developing all kinds of packaging products that are tasty alternatives to landfill waste.
It isn't often that trash comes to the environment's rescue, but one company's wasted orange peels have transformed a barren plot of land into a lush forest.
It's a lot easier than you think to "go green" -- many of these suggestions require little effort, yet can make a big difference for the environment.
Alaska's Kodiak bears are gorging on berries instead of salmon because of warming temperatures, which could have a ripple effect on the island's ecology.
A UN agency projects that increasing demand for agricultural products will slow over the next decade, as prices are expected to stay low.
A county-by-county analysis predicts climate change's economic and agricultural impacts, days above 95 degrees F, and even violent crime.
Twice the size of Hong Kong, this iceberg is the product of a huge crack that developed across the ice shelf.
U.S. mayors establish climate change resolutions in response to Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord.
British researchers say that plastics of the future could be made from sugar and carbon dioxide, replacing oil and natural gas byproducts.
Climate change is messing with the daily routines of female and male birds that share parenting duties, so couples are cooperating more.
The U.S., the world's second-largest emitter of carbon dioxide, is now just the third country not participating in the landmark Paris climate agreement.
A Dutch designer has proposed a bicycle device to scrub smog by ionizing polluted air, then releasing it around the cyclist to make breathing easier.
Researchers have discovered 1.1 billion acres of dryland forests on Earth that were previously unknown via hi-res satellite imagery.
A thin layer of fake snow could act as a sunblock, scientists propose, helping extend the life of an iconic Alpine glacier by reducing warming.
Climate change puts coastal areas at risk. How will the domestic dislocation of millions affect inland cities like Atlanta, Las Vegas and Austin?
"River piracy" usually takes ages, but this is the first time in recorded history it's been witnessed. And it happened in a geological instant.