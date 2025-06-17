Ghillie: Fishing Aid and Inspiration for Camo Suits

" " A British Army sniper team dressed in ghillie suits. Stocktrek Images / Getty Images/Stocktrek Images

A ghillie suit is a camouflage outfit designed to blend seamlessly with the natural environment. It usually consists of a jacket, pants and sometimes a hood, all covered with synthetic or natural materials like burlap, twine and water-resistant thread.

The purpose? Extra concealment. When you're wearing one, you're meant to disappear into the landscape.

Snipers rely on ghillie suits for more stalking (which can mean more kills). That said, hunters, other shooters and wildlife observers use them too.

The suit offers more cover than standard camouflage clothing and can be customized for specific environments like forests, grasslands or riverbanks.