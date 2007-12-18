Surveillance and Stealth

 Does the U.S. Military Maintain Secret Underwater Bases?

Underwater military bases sound super-cool, but what are the odds they truly exist?

By Diana Brown Dec 12, 2017

 10 Insane Disguises That Actually Worked

We're not talking about one of those laughable get-ups that celebs don when they want to go incognito for a latte. Nope, we're talking elaborate disguises -- from operatic to scientific.

By William Harris

 How Code Breakers Work

Code breakers use logic and intuition to uncover secret information. From ciphers in ancient Greece to modern computer encryption schemes, codes are becoming more complex and harder to solve. Who are the people breaking codes and how do they do it?

By Jonathan Strickland

 How can acoustics technology help police locate gunshots?

In parts of cities like Washington, D.C., gunshot-detection systems are improving police response time to shots fired. Sometimes, the perpetrator hasn’t even had time to flee the scene when the cops arrive.

By Julia Layton

 How Stealth Bombers Work

There is some serious technology and ingenuity involved in making a 172-foot-wide, bomb-carrying aircraft "disappear." Find out how the B-2 bomber deals with enemy radar.

By Tom Harris

 How Spy Flies Will Work

Gathering reconnaissance during battle typically puts small teams of soldiers in harm's way. Tiny robotic flyers, called micro air vehicles (MAVs), could do away with this danger. Learn all about spy flies.

By Kevin Bonsor

 What is a remotely operated spy plane?

I've heard about small planes that help the United States military gather information. How do these remotely operated spy planes work?

 What is a keyhole satellite and what can it really spy on?

On a television drama last week, the plot involved photos taken of a Russian missile silo, and the characters mentioned a "keyhole satellite." What is a keyhole satellite and what can it really spy on?

 How does stealth technology work?

When an airplane is described as a "stealth" aircraft, what does that mean? What is "stealth technology" and how does it work?