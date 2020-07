How to Make a Magnet Stronger

Fill a bowl or pan with some water . Find something that will float on the water. Lay the magnet on top of this object. The magnet will twirl in the water until it comes to rest pointing exactly north and south due to the magnetic force of the North Pole. Carefully take the magnet off the water and lay it on a hard (preferably wooden) surface in the exact same north-south position. Strike one end of the magnet hard with a hammer repeatedly. The force may loosen the tiny magnetic domains in the bar so they can point north like they are supposed to [source: Newton ].