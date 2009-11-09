Magnetism is all around us. Here you can find out how magnetism affects everything around you.
Scientists have a new lead on what gives some animals the ability to sense Earth's magnetic field.
The race is on to build some seriously strong magnetic fields that are capable of doing amazing thing, like literally mapping neurons.
You need to make a magnet stronger, but you’re not sure how to do it. Learn about how to make a magnet stronger in this article.
Make an electromagnet and show your children how fun science can be. Learn about how to make an electromagnet in this article.
The magnets found in an MRI machine are incredibly powerful. It can pull a stethoscope right out of a doctor's lab coat. So what would happen if you forgot to take out an earring? Ouch!
Magnets are used in all kinds of applications, but do you ever wonder exactly why it sticks to certain metals? Find out the answer to this and other questions as we explore exactly how magnets work.