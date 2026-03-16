Are Humanoid Robots Really That Advanced Now?

" " Humanoid robots replicate humans' movements, but with more precise dexterity and greater strength. IM Imagery / Shutterstock

Humanoid robots are machines designed to resemble the human body and replicate some humanlike abilities. Engineers in humanoid robotics build machines with arms, legs, and sensors that allow them to perform tasks in environments built for human beings.

Unlike many traditional industrial robots used in factories, humanoid robots aim to work alongside humans in real world settings. Their humanlike structure helps them open doors, use tools, and interact with human operators.

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Rapid advances in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robot hardware are pushing these systems from science fiction into reality. Researchers now test advanced humanoid robot platforms in homes, workplaces and public spaces.