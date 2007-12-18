Robots

Robotics is the science of creating artificial intelligence. From the simplest of automated machines to the most complex “real” transformers, robots are more ubiquitious than you might imagine.

Engineering / Robotics
 The First 'Killer Robot' Was Around Back in 1979

With the Campaign to Stop Killer Robots heating up, we step back a few decades to look at the first human death by robot.

By Bryan Young Apr 9, 2018

Engineering / Robotics
 Dozens of Lost Letters From Alan Turing, Forefather of the Computer Age, Surface

And guess what? You can browse them all for yourself.

By Jonathan Strickland Aug 30, 2017

Engineering / Robotics
 MIT's Robogami Wants You to Customize Origami-inspired, 3-D Printable Robots

Researchers want to make it easy for beginners and nonengineers to design a custom robot in minutes, then print and assemble the parts themselves.

By Patrick J. Kiger Aug 30, 2017

Engineering / Robotics
 Fleshy, Huggable Robots Could Soon Roam Disney Theme Parks

A newly filed patent suggests that the famously stiff animatronics in Disney theme parks could get a lifelike upgrade.

By Laurie L. Dove Apr 21, 2017

Engineering / Robotics
 Russian Gun-wielding Robot Totally 'Not a Terminator,' Says Russian Official

The android known as FEDOR used pistols to display its decision making and dexterity, officials said, not as a preview of robot warfare.

By Patrick J. Kiger Apr 20, 2017

Engineering / Robotics
 Watch This Robot Correct Its Mistakes Through Brain Waves

Baxter, a collaborative robot, even blushes when he messes up a task.

By Shelley Danzy Mar 20, 2017

Engineering / Robotics
 Robot Pingpong Coach Helps Players Up Their Table Tennis Game

Anything you can do on the pingpong table, FOPRPHEUS can show you how to do better.

By Chris Opfer Mar 6, 2017

Engineering / Robotics
 Artificial Intelligence Is Getting So Smart, We Need It to Show Its Work

We've taught the machines to make decisions, but we haven't been paying as much attention to how and why they're learning.

By Patrick J. Kiger Nov 10, 2016

Engineering / Robotics
 Japanese Engineers Create Robot That Does Pushups, Sweats to Cool Off

How can you keep motors from overheating without bulky fans and cooling systems? Engineers looked to the human body for inspiration.

By Patrick J. Kiger Nov 4, 2016

Engineering / Robotics
 Rovables: Tiny Robots That Roll on Your Clothes All Day

Researchers have developed wearable, mobile robots that can act as sensors, displays and even a necklace.

By Yves Jeffcoat Oct 27, 2016

Engineering / Robotics
 Statcheck: When Bots 'Correct' Academics

A new application called Statcheck is bringing some academics a lot closer to AI. Not everyone's a fan.

By Kate Kershner Oct 12, 2016

Engineering / Robotics
 Robots Made With Living Tissue? That Future Is Arriving Now

What are the benefits of growing living tissue in a lab and fusing it to a robotic body? This Fw:Thinking video explores our cyborg future.

By Laurie L. Dove Oct 11, 2016

Engineering / Robotics
 Mudskipper Robot Helps Show How Vertebrates Evolved to Walk on Land

A robot to simulate mudskipper locomotion gives scientists a look into the success of the first land vertebrate ancestors, and points to our future on other planets.

By Jesslyn Shields Sep 22, 2016

Engineering / Robotics
 Robots May Take Millions of U.S. Jobs by 2021

The robot workforce is growing, according to new research — and millions of U.S. jobs could be on the line.

By Jonathan Strickland Sep 15, 2016

Engineering / Robotics
 Your Thoughts Could Activate a Tiny Robot Inside Your Own Brain

For the first time, Israeli researchers have developed a system that lets a human use brain waves to control nanobots in a cockroach. How could that help your health?

By Patrick J. Kiger Sep 15, 2016

Engineering / Robotics
 Octobot Is a Squishy, Cute, Autonomous Robot

And someday soft-bodied bots like this could slither in and out of your belly and revolutionize biomedical technology.

By Robert Lamb Aug 26, 2016

Engineering / Robotics
 Police Used a Robot to Kill Dallas Suspect — And It'll Happen Again

While the recent robotic lethal force by police in Dallas may be shocking, experts say it's legal, and we're likely to see it happen again.

By Patrick J. Kiger Jul 15, 2016

Engineering / Robotics
 Robotic Rectums Give Docs a Feel for Prostates

Not surprisingly, there aren't a lot of volunteers for doctors to practice manual prostate exams on. Enter the robotic rectum. We like to call it a robum.

By Kate Kershner Jul 7, 2016

Engineering / Robotics
 Chatbot Delivers Justice, One Parking Ticket at a Time

Parking tickets are a pain. Chatbots can be too. But that hasn't stopped one programmer from creating a bot to help overturn thousands of tickets.

By Jonathan Strickland Jun 30, 2016

Engineering / Robotics
 SpotMini: A Robot Dog Capable of Doing Dishes, Delivering Drinks

Google-owned company Boston Dynamics is at the forefront of creating lifelike robots.

By Christopher Hassiotis Jun 28, 2016

Engineering / Robotics
 There's One Terrific Reason to Race Camels Using Robot Jockeys

There's more to replacing human riders than just using cool tech, as the advancement helps solve a serious human rights issue.

By Chris Opfer Jun 22, 2016

Engineering / Robotics
 This Man Built His Own Life-size Robot Version of a Hollywood Star

Just call it RoboScarJo 2.0. But what does it mean for privacy rights when someone can literally objectify another human being, celebrity or otherwise, like this?

By Chris Opfer May 24, 2016

Engineering / Robotics
 Prof's Teaching Assistant Isn't Human

Any guesses as to what it was, if not some grad student?

By Jonathan Strickland May 20, 2016

Engineering / Robotics
 Swallowed a Battery? No Problem. Just Eat This Tiny Robot, Too.

Doctors see it all, including 3,500 people who swallow button batteries annually. Soon those docs may get help from tiny, edible robots that can retrieve foreign objects.

By Kate Kershner May 19, 2016

Engineering / Robotics
 Tiny Robot Monk Joins the Fold at Beijing Buddhist Temple

The diminutive robot Xian'er was based on a cartoon, and can chat about Buddhism using artificial intelligence programming.

By Christopher Hassiotis May 18, 2016