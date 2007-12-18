Robotics is the science of creating artificial intelligence. From the simplest of automated machines to the most complex “real” transformers, robots are more ubiquitious than you might imagine.
With the Campaign to Stop Killer Robots heating up, we step back a few decades to look at the first human death by robot.
And guess what? You can browse them all for yourself.
Researchers want to make it easy for beginners and nonengineers to design a custom robot in minutes, then print and assemble the parts themselves.
A newly filed patent suggests that the famously stiff animatronics in Disney theme parks could get a lifelike upgrade.
The android known as FEDOR used pistols to display its decision making and dexterity, officials said, not as a preview of robot warfare.
Baxter, a collaborative robot, even blushes when he messes up a task.
Anything you can do on the pingpong table, FOPRPHEUS can show you how to do better.
We've taught the machines to make decisions, but we haven't been paying as much attention to how and why they're learning.
How can you keep motors from overheating without bulky fans and cooling systems? Engineers looked to the human body for inspiration.
Researchers have developed wearable, mobile robots that can act as sensors, displays and even a necklace.
A new application called Statcheck is bringing some academics a lot closer to AI. Not everyone's a fan.
What are the benefits of growing living tissue in a lab and fusing it to a robotic body? This Fw:Thinking video explores our cyborg future.
A robot to simulate mudskipper locomotion gives scientists a look into the success of the first land vertebrate ancestors, and points to our future on other planets.
The robot workforce is growing, according to new research — and millions of U.S. jobs could be on the line.
For the first time, Israeli researchers have developed a system that lets a human use brain waves to control nanobots in a cockroach. How could that help your health?
And someday soft-bodied bots like this could slither in and out of your belly and revolutionize biomedical technology.
While the recent robotic lethal force by police in Dallas may be shocking, experts say it's legal, and we're likely to see it happen again.
Not surprisingly, there aren't a lot of volunteers for doctors to practice manual prostate exams on. Enter the robotic rectum. We like to call it a robum.
Parking tickets are a pain. Chatbots can be too. But that hasn't stopped one programmer from creating a bot to help overturn thousands of tickets.
Google-owned company Boston Dynamics is at the forefront of creating lifelike robots.
There's more to replacing human riders than just using cool tech, as the advancement helps solve a serious human rights issue.
Just call it RoboScarJo 2.0. But what does it mean for privacy rights when someone can literally objectify another human being, celebrity or otherwise, like this?
Any guesses as to what it was, if not some grad student?
Doctors see it all, including 3,500 people who swallow button batteries annually. Soon those docs may get help from tiny, edible robots that can retrieve foreign objects.
The diminutive robot Xian'er was based on a cartoon, and can chat about Buddhism using artificial intelligence programming.