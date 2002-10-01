How Krispy Kremes Work

The conveyer belt tips each doughnut tray over at the end of the proofer run, dropping the doughnuts onto another conveyer belt that takes them through the rest of the preparation process. The second conveyer belt and the proofer belt are connected by a gear train so they'll always move in unison.



The proofer belt drops the dough in the cooking oil.





The conveyer belt control panel



The first step after the proofer is to cook the dough. Like most doughnuts, Krispy Kremes are fried (cooked in oil). Frying cooks the dough rapidly from the outside in to give the doughnuts their distinctive crispy texture.



The flipper turns the doughnuts over midway through the oil.



The conveyer belt carries the doughnuts through a vegetable oil bath heated to between 355 and 360 degrees Fahrenheit (about 180 C). The doughnuts actually float in the bath as they're pushed along by the bars connected to the belt. Since the doughnuts are floating, the bath only cooks one side at a time. After the first side cooks, the doughnuts pass over a rotating arm that lifts them up and tips them over.



Doughnuts pass through the flipper midway through the oil.





After they're cooked, the conveyer pushes the doughnuts out of the oil onto the cooling belt.



The bakers have to fry the doughnuts for a very specific amount of time in order to ensure the right taste and texture. At several points during the day, the manager will actually time and check the process to make sure the doughnuts are cooking just right. The doughnuts have to be cooked to 85 to 87 degrees Fahrenheit (about 30 C), which takes about 45 seconds for each side.