Edible Innovations
From the deceptive simplicity of bread to the fascinating world of molecular gastronomy, learn all about the food you eat with these articles about edible innovations.
Learn More
Who doesn't love a smooth, creamy bar of chocolate? The process to make one is pretty tricky, but sooo worth it.
By Shanna Freeman & Alia Hoyt
We're talking the science of aging beer with the brewmasters of Sweetwater Brewery.
"Candy Queen" Jackie Sorkin took her love of sugary sweet candy and turned it into a crazy, colorful world of art and illusions.
Salt is something most of us use without thinking about it. But with so many options available, how do we know what's best?
By Shaun Chavis
Algae represents big money to some investors and could provide protein to help solve the problem of world hunger.
Foodborne illnesses kill more than 400,000 people every year. But researchers in Canada have created a patch that could put an end to consuming contaminated foods.
It's almost like making food out of air.
Food spoilage is an urgent issue for the millions of people with unreliable electricity — or no electricity at all. A supercool $35 fridge could change that common scenario.
It's melty, it's gooey, it's oozy, it's yellow, it's processed It's on your burgers and in your grilled cheese sandwiches. But, uh… what's it made of?
Researchers develop a gadget that lets winemakers hasten the fermentation process, experiment more.
Sure, novelty foods can seem gimmicky sometimes, but color-changing ice cream is a treat that's fun for your taste buds and your eyes. Learn the chemistry behind the confection — it's sweeter than you think.
We tend not to want to think about where our food comes from. Picture a cow in a field, mentally skip the butchery part — voila, hamburger! Is a petri dish any different, really?
If history has taught us one thing, it's that moonshiners tend to be pretty resourceful when it comes to distilling liquor. But can car radiators really do the work of a still? Is that even safe to do?
Beer is quickly becoming a trendy mixer for more adventurous cocktail drinkers. However, this acidic ingredient doesn't always play well with others. Why can't beer and milk just get along?
The age of a beer can dramatically influence its flavor, and usually not for the better. But what about its alcohol content? Does a decade-old barley pop still pack the same wallop as one bottled the week before?
A quickly poured beer or soda can create a layer of foam -- also known as a "head" -- toward the top of the glass. But while a soda head rapidly disappears, a beer head lingers even after you've begun to drink the beer. How can this be possible?
There are perhaps few beer-related disappointments greater than drinking a skunky brew. Fortunately, such a fate is avoidable, provided that you know what to look for.
Surprisingly, the date stamped on your unopened can of tuna doesn't really have much to do with how safe it is to eat. So what does it mean, and how can you decide whether to eat it or chuck it?
After the success of craft breweries, it was perhaps inevitable that moonshine would get its own day in the sun. But while you can make both beer and whiskey at home, there are some major differences between them – starting with legality.
Don't eat after 7 p.m. Drink eight glasses of water each day. Organic food is better for you. Watch as we explode these and other well-worn food myths.
Comic book character Popeye is synonymous with being strong thanks to all the iron in the spinach he eats. But lately, there's been some talk that spinach is not all that good a source of iron and, in fact, it got the claim by error.
With the world's growing appetite for meat and declining farmland space, scientists have been experimenting with whether meat could be created in a lab. How do they do it -- and what does it taste like?
Going green isn't just a fad anymore; it's now a way of life for millions. Want to get started? Look no further than your kitchen. In fact, a simple water filter is all you need to start eco-friendly cooking.
Your mouthwatering cheeseburger and perfectly salted fries may be part of a larger and much less palatable negative effect on Mother Earth. How do you know which foods are friendliest to our environment?
By Debra Ronca
Hosting a swank celebration? You should consider serving champagne. Why is it so famous -- and expensive? What sets it apart from sparkling wine?
By Bren Herrera