Innovation

Do you know how common everyday items, such as mirrors, fireworks or sunglasses work? This collection of Innovation articles explores the workings of objects you may come into contact with on a regular basis.

Innovation / Edible Innovations
 Tiny Patch Can Help Detect Contaminated Foods

Foodborne illnesses kill more than 400,000 people every year. But researchers in Canada have created a patch that could put an end to consuming contaminated foods.

By Michelle Konstantinovsky Apr 10, 2018

Innovation / Scientific Experiments
 Is 'Young Blood' the Fountain of Youth?

A startup in California is touting the anti-aging effects of transfusing teenagers' blood on older people.

By Diana Brown Mar 13, 2018

Innovation / Science Questions
 Festive, Freakish, Flammable: Our Best Stories You Might Have Missed This Week

From the latest on party etiquette to the Tunguska incident, catch up on some of our best stories of the week here.

By Alexis Robinson Feb 23, 2018

Innovation / Science Questions
 Sanctioned, Synthetic, Savory: Our Best Stories You Might Have Missed This Week

From the latest on the future of license plates to the history of ketchup, catch up on some of our best stories of the week here.

By Alexis Robinson Feb 16, 2018

Innovation / Science Questions
 Missing, Molecular, Mysterious: Our Best Stories You Might Have Missed This Week

From the latest on the U.K.'s fight against loneliness to the possibility of a lost civilization in the Grand Canyon, catch up on some of our best stories of the week here.

By Alexis Robinson Feb 9, 2018

Innovation / Scientific Experiments
 Will Alternative Technologies Make Animal Testing Obsolete?

Why are we still performing scientific tests on live animals?

By Patrick J. Kiger Feb 8, 2018

Innovation / Repurposed Inventions
 McDonald's French Fry Oil Anti-Frothing Agent May Cure Baldness

Dimethylpolysiloxane has many uses, not the least of which might be curing baldness.

By Jesslyn Shields Feb 6, 2018

Innovation / Science Questions
 Spying, Supportive, Shining: Our Best Stories You Might Have Missed This Week

From the latest news on tracking apps to ghost lights, catch up on some of our best stories of the week here.

By Alexis Robinson Feb 2, 2018

Innovation / Science Questions
 The Spooky, the Scorching and the Subversive: Our Best Stories You Might Have Missed This Week

From a Frankensteinian future to what it means to be unladylike in 2018, catch up on some of our best stories of the week here.

By Alexis Robinson Jan 26, 2018

Innovation / Scientific Experiments
 Two Hundred Years On, How Close Is a 'Frankenstein' Future?

We might not be able to reanimate a corpse, but Mary Shelley's 'Frankenstein' has influenced the research and ethics of scientists for 200 years.

By Jesslyn Shields Jan 23, 2018

Innovation / Science Questions
 The Gross, the Guest Suite, and the Grumpy: Our Best Stories You Might Have Missed This Week

From the latest on the risks of holding in a sneeze to engineering toys for girls, catch up on some of our best stories of the week here.

By Alexis Robinson Jan 19, 2018

Innovation / Science Questions
 The Big-Hearted, the Breathtaking and the Baby Bump: Our Best Stories You Might Have Missed This Week

From Oprah's speech at the 75th Golden Globes to the gender reveal party trend, catch up on some of our best stories of the week here.

By Alexis Robinson Jan 12, 2018

Innovation / Science Questions
 Flintstones , Frightening and Fragmented: Our Best Stories You Might Have Missed This Week

'The Flintstones' to the Darien Gap, catch up on some of our best stories of the week here.

By Alexis Robinson Jan 5, 2018

Innovation / Science Questions
 Cool, Curious and Compelling: Our Best Stories You Might Have Missed in 2017

The best stories of the year from HowStuffWorks.

By Sarah Gleim Dec 29, 2017

Innovation / Science Questions
 Rarefied, Resilient and Rumored: Our Best Stories You Might Have Missed This Week

From the latest on UFOs to 'The Last Jedi,' catch up on some of our best stories of the week here.

By Alexis Robinson Dec 22, 2017

Innovation / Science Questions
 Daunting, Dangerous, and Delicious: Our Best Stories You Might Have Missed This Week

From the latest in pet nutrition to the historical roots of holiday treats, catch up on some of our best stories of the week here.

By Alexis Robinson Dec 15, 2017

Innovation / Science Questions
 Blockbuster, Bewildering, and Bizarre: Our Best Stories You Might Have Missed This Week

From the latest 'Star Wars' film, to the history of informed consent, catch up on some of our best stories of the week here.

By Alexis Robinson Dec 8, 2017

Innovation / Science Questions
 The Terrific, The Tasty and The Tense: Our Best Stories You Might Have Missed This Week

From the best time to see the Leonid meteor shower to the best way to cook turkey, catch up on some of our best stories of the week here.

By Kathryn Whitbourne Nov 17, 2017

Innovation / Science Questions
 Creative, Curious and Compelling: Our Best Stories You Might Have Missed This Week

From a mysterious portion of sea rumored to house an underwater dragon, to humanlike aliens, catch up on some of our best stories of the week here.

By Yves Jeffcoat Nov 10, 2017

Innovation / Science Questions
 Spooky, Super and Surprising: Our Best Stories You Might Have Missed This Week

From alien implants to alligators versus sharks, we catch you up on our best stories of the week.

By Yves Jeffcoat Nov 3, 2017

Innovation / Science Questions
 Silly, Serious and Surprising: Our Best Stories You Might Have Missed This Week

From hippos on the loose in Colombia to the pinky toe's surprising usefulness, here are some of our best podcasts and articles of the week.

By Yves Jeffcoat Oct 20, 2017

Innovation / Science Questions
 How Long Can a Person Safely Hang Upside Down?

Although spending time upside down can be good for overall health, doing so eventually can be fatal under the right conditions.

By Jesslyn Shields Oct 19, 2017

Innovation / Science Questions
 Reality Probably Isn't a Computer Simulation After All, Analysis Finds

What's the likelihood we're living in 'The Matrix'? A new study suggests it's pretty likely we're real after all.

By Patrick J. Kiger Oct 17, 2017

Innovation / Inventions
 Fantastic, Freaky and Futuristic: Our Best Stories You Might Have Missed This Week

The best stories of the week from HowStuffWorks.

By Sarah Gleim Oct 13, 2017

Innovation / Scientific Experiments
 People May Not Behave So Terribly When the World Is Ending, Video Game Shows

A beta test of the online game "ArcheAge" revealed that people may be more helpful than harmful when an apocalypse looms.

By Shelley Danzy Oct 11, 2017