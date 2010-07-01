Do you know how common everyday items, such as mirrors, fireworks or sunglasses work? This collection of Innovation articles explores the workings of objects you may come into contact with on a regular basis.
Foodborne illnesses kill more than 400,000 people every year. But researchers in Canada have created a patch that could put an end to consuming contaminated foods.
A startup in California is touting the anti-aging effects of transfusing teenagers' blood on older people.
From the latest on party etiquette to the Tunguska incident, catch up on some of our best stories of the week here.
From the latest on the future of license plates to the history of ketchup, catch up on some of our best stories of the week here.
From the latest on the U.K.'s fight against loneliness to the possibility of a lost civilization in the Grand Canyon, catch up on some of our best stories of the week here.
Why are we still performing scientific tests on live animals?
Dimethylpolysiloxane has many uses, not the least of which might be curing baldness.
From the latest news on tracking apps to ghost lights, catch up on some of our best stories of the week here.
From a Frankensteinian future to what it means to be unladylike in 2018, catch up on some of our best stories of the week here.
We might not be able to reanimate a corpse, but Mary Shelley's 'Frankenstein' has influenced the research and ethics of scientists for 200 years.
From the latest on the risks of holding in a sneeze to engineering toys for girls, catch up on some of our best stories of the week here.
From Oprah's speech at the 75th Golden Globes to the gender reveal party trend, catch up on some of our best stories of the week here.
'The Flintstones' to the Darien Gap, catch up on some of our best stories of the week here.
The best stories of the year from HowStuffWorks.
From the latest on UFOs to 'The Last Jedi,' catch up on some of our best stories of the week here.
From the latest in pet nutrition to the historical roots of holiday treats, catch up on some of our best stories of the week here.
From the latest 'Star Wars' film, to the history of informed consent, catch up on some of our best stories of the week here.
From the best time to see the Leonid meteor shower to the best way to cook turkey, catch up on some of our best stories of the week here.
From a mysterious portion of sea rumored to house an underwater dragon, to humanlike aliens, catch up on some of our best stories of the week here.
From alien implants to alligators versus sharks, we catch you up on our best stories of the week.
From hippos on the loose in Colombia to the pinky toe's surprising usefulness, here are some of our best podcasts and articles of the week.
Although spending time upside down can be good for overall health, doing so eventually can be fatal under the right conditions.
What's the likelihood we're living in 'The Matrix'? A new study suggests it's pretty likely we're real after all.
The best stories of the week from HowStuffWorks.
A beta test of the online game "ArcheAge" revealed that people may be more helpful than harmful when an apocalypse looms.