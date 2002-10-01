How Krispy Kremes Work

The final step for doughnuts sold in the store is glazing. The glaze is a mixture of sugar, milk and other ingredients. Bakers prepare the glaze in a large mixing container and then pump it out to the glazing waterfall reservoir.





Another pump draws glaze up from the reservoir to the top of the waterfall, where it falls down over the doughnuts on the conveyer belt. As each doughnut passes through the waterfall, it's completely coated in glaze.







When the machine's running, walk-in customers can get the cream of the crop, hot doughnuts fresh from the glazing machine. The rest of the doughnuts, marked for delivery, stay on the conveyer belt. The belt takes them up a ramp and all the way around the factory room.



