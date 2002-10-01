How Krispy Kremes Work

Cooling

The long, slow ride (it lasts about 40 minutes) gives the doughnuts plenty of time to cool before they're packed in boxes and on trays for delivery. This is an important step in the process -- packing hot doughnuts immediately would simply be too messy.

Right at the end of the line, the doughnuts pass through the chocolate icer, which the bakers use to make chocolate-covered doughnuts. The icer is sort of like the glaze waterfall, but it coats the doughnuts with chocolate. After the icer, the doughnuts pass through the cooling tunnel, a refrigerated, enclosed area where the chocolate hardens rapidly. The machine-iced doughnuts are for delivery shipments. Krispy Kreme hand-dips the doughnuts sold in the stores.



At the end of the line, doughnuts pass under the icer and through the cooling tunnel.



After the cooling tunnel, the doughnuts are ready to go. Packers load them in boxes and on trays, and then stack them onto carts.



Packing the doughnuts





Doughnuts are packed in boxes and on trays.





The doughnuts are loaded onto delivery trucks at the back of the store.



When it's time to run the route, employees roll the carts onto the delivery trucks. At the Raleigh factory store, the delivery drivers run 14 different routes, serving about 26 merchants each.