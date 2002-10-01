How Krispy Kremes Work

Krispy Kreme is best known for the original glazed, but they make other sorts of doughnuts, too. Most Krispy Kreme doughnut varieties are made of the same yeast-raised dough as the original glazed, but they're prepared differently. Some are dipped in chocolate, caramel or other toppings and some are loaded with filling. Some speciality doughnuts are ring-shaped original glazed coated with different toppings. The company also sells cake doughnuts, such as crullers and chocolate doughnuts.



A Krispy Kreme employee dips doughnuts in chocolate.





Filling from the Winston Salem facility, packaged in large buckets: There's enough cream filling in each of these buckets to fill 1,100 doughnuts.



From a preparation standpoint, the coolest varieties are the filled doughnuts. To make a filled doughnut, the bakers start with the same dough used to make original glazed, but they attach a different cutter to the extruder to form a round blob of dough rather than a ring. The dough goes through the proof box and the cooking oil and may or may not pass under the glazing waterfall, depending on the particular variety. Then it gets to the filling station, where bakers inject cream, custard or one of the various fruit fillings.

At the filling station, the bakers pour filling material, prepared in the Winston Salem manufacturing facility, into the tank on a pumping machine. The machine has two nozzles and a long button that pumps filling from the tank. To fill a doughnut, the bakers slide it onto one of the nozzles and push the pump button while pulling the doughnut toward them. The pump is designed to inject the doughnut with exactly the right amount of filling.









To make cake doughnuts, the Krispy Kreme bakers mix up a different sort of batter, wheel the proof box away from the conveyer belt and hook up a different type of extruding machine. To make different shapes (bumpy crullers, for example), the bakers attach different shaped cutters to the extruder. The shaped batter goes straight to the cooking oil since it doesn't need to rise.

The really amazing thing about Krispy Kreme factory stores is how many doughnuts they churn out, even with a pretty small staff. The Raleigh store can make 440 dozen doughnuts an hour, and the largest stores can make twice that. Visiting the store, you're also struck by just how much is involved in the process. The factory line is an amazing combination of machinery and manpower, all in the service of a good doughnut.

