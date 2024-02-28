'Mad Honey' Comes From Bees That Gather This Specific Nectar

The natural substance called mad honey (or "deli bal" in Turkish) is simply honey produced by bees that gather nectar mainly from the flowers of certain rhododendron species, particularly Rhododendron ponticum. These flowers contain grayanotoxin, a neurotoxin with psychoactive effects that's toxic to humans in high doses.

When bees collect nectar from these rhododendron flowers, they transfer the grayanotoxin to the honey they produce, giving it hallucinogenic properties. Local honey hunters then collect and distribute this hallucinogenic honey.

Mad honey differs from regular commercially available honeys (including raw honey) in that regular honey does not contain grayanotoxin and therefore does not produce honey-induced hallucinations.

When it comes to the availability of mad honey, Nepal and Turkey are famous for producing the curious substance. While it's legal to purchase mad honey in the United States, other countries like Australia and South Korea have banned the hallucinogenic honey.

Nepalese mad honey can fetch as much as 80 USD per pound on the black markets in such countries.