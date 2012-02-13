Chocolate Quirks: Unusual Chocolate Products

" " Salmiyuck!/Alex Papadimoulis Salmiak is a licorice candy eaten in many forms -- including this milk chocolate-covered variety -- in Nordic countries like Finland. People describe it as being salty, astringent and definitely not for the faint of heart.

Advertisement

" " Chuao Chocolatier Panko are coarse, Japanese breadcrumbs that make anything crunchy. Adding them to dark chocolate, along with sea salt, makes for a new kind of crispy chocolate bar.

" " Antidote Chocolate/Tripple Red Corp The tangy, sweet flavor of mango isn't a common addition to chocolate, and pairing it with the pine flavor of juniper berries creates a truly unusual taste sensation.

" " Annabelle Breakey/FoodPix/Getty Images Another Japanese-influenced chocolate contains green tea and is widely available in the United States.

" " Hemera/Thinkstock To round out our Japanese chocolates, this spicy, green horseradish adds a real kick to a chocolate confection.

Advertisement

" " iStockphoto/Thinkstock Bacon used to get a bad rap, but now it's turning up everywhere. It was just a matter of time before someone thought about dipping its salty, smoky goodness in chocolate.

" " Hemera/Thinkstock Why keep your salty and sweet snacks separate? Chocolate bars with potato chips in them, as well as potato chips dipped in chocolate, cover both bases at once.

" " Antidote Chocolate/Tripple Red Corp Spicy and hot chocolates hark back to their Central American origins, when chocolate was a savory drink with lots of spice. You can ease into this trend with a sweet banana and cayenne-flavored bar.

" " Chuao Chocolatier Remember a certain little candy that pops in your mouth when you eat it? You can also temper the heat of chipotle pepper chocolate with those tangy bursts.

" " Chuao Chocolatier If you're ready to jump feet-first into the world of hot and spicy chocolate, try this bar flavored with cayenne pepper and the mild-to-medium heat of pasilla chile.

Advertisement

" " iStockphoto/Thinkstock A chocolate bar flavored with the deep complexity of curry powder would be an unusual addition to your Indian food repertoire.