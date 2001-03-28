How Winemaking Works

Learn how wine is made, from grapes to glass! 2008 HowStuffWorks

In the year 2002, 595 million gallons of wine were sold in the United States, totaling about $21.1 billion in consumer spending. This translates to more than 2 gallons (7.6 L) of wine consumed per resident. Many Americans enjoy wine with a meal or have wine at social functions. It has even been reported that a glass of red wine per day can reduce your risk of heart attack and stroke.

­Wine is an alcoholic beverage derived from grapes by fermentation, much the way beer is derived from the fermentation of grains. Unlike beer, wines are not carbonated (except champagne and sparkling wines). They also have about twice the alcohol content of beer. In this article, we will examine the steps in the fascinating process of making wine.