How Underground Pet Fences Work

­If you've ever found yourself driving around your neighborhood, calling out the window for the family dog, you've probably thought about pet containment systems! There are many reasons for using pet containment systems, including health and reproductive issues, leash laws, housing covenants, and good old neighborly courtesy. While there are many conventional options such as wooden, rail, or chain link fences, one of the newer and increasingly popular alternatives is an underground or wireless pet fence.

The underground or wireless pet fence is a combination of training, technology, and electronics. In this article, we will learn about the history, components, comparative cost, benefits and cautions of underground pet fences so that you and your family will be informed consumers when looking at these systems!