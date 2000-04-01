How Underground Pet Fences Work

While the exact date of its origin is unclear, the underground or wireless pet fence industry started to gain momentum in the early 1970s. Each brand of underground or wireless pet fences has its own history and interesting story. The industry originally began as a way of both protecting pets and making image-concerned owners happy and has become a wildly popular in recent years. Today's larger, underground or wireless pet fence companies have grown through professional resellers and distributors located across the country. A search in your local Yellow Pages will probably lead you to a reseller or distributor just around the corner.

Underground or wireless pet fences are intended to be a correction deterrent to your pet, not a punishment. Many of the more popular systems are endorsed by national humane societies and animal organizations such as the Humane Society of the US, the ASPCA, vets, vet publications, animal behaviorists, and major university veterinary schools.