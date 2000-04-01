Science
How Underground Pet Fences Work

by Melissa Russell-Ausley

Why the Increased Popularity?

As suburbs continue to pop up around cities and as more neighborhoods and subdivisions are formed, so too are restrictions. Many homeowners associations have policies that restrict the type, size, and existence of any fence system. At the same time these associations also restrict the freedom of pets. Underground or wireless pet fences make the association and the homeowner happy. The homeowner is able to contain the family pet and the association is happy because there isn't the visual clutter of conventional fences. Even without restrictive covenants, you may still choose underground or wireless pet fences because of aesthetic appeal.

In addition to covenants and aesthetic appeal, underground or wireless pet fences are growing in popularity because of the comparative cost. Consider the following estimates* based on a self-installed, 1/2 acre (500 foot), perimeter enclosure for two pets (for simpler calculations, no pools or gardens are included):


Wooden Privacy Fence
Chain Link Fence
Basic Underground Pet Fence
Materials
63 Treated 6'x8' sections ($25): $1575
63 8' long 4x8s ($7): $441
10 6'x50' rolls ($60): $600
50 10' top rails ($6): $300
50 6' posts (6): $300
**Pre-packaged Basic Kit: $159
Accessories
Corner posts, 4' walk gate and hardware: $150
Section connectors, corner poles, 4' walk gate and hardware: $200
Additional Receiver Collar: $60
Labor
64+ hours (8 hr./day for 4 Saturdays & Sundays)
64+ hours (8 hr./day for 4 Saturdays & Sundays)
2-3 hours/500' of fence
1 Year Maintenance
Replace rotted or damaged sections occasionally
Patch tears in the fence
8 6V batteries ($6): $48
Replace every 3 months
Total Cost
$2166 + Your Time
$1400 + Your Time
$267 + Your Time
*Prices from a home-improvement warehouse
**Basic Kit includes 500' of wire and accessories, 1 collar, and 1 installation and training video

