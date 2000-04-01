How Underground Pet Fences Work

Components of the System: Transmitter
- A transmitter
- Underground wiring
- A lightweight receiver worn on your pet's collar
A sample layout of a yard using an underground pet fence. This layout illustrates the many ways that the underground fence can work for you. The driveway and sideways represent areas for your "invisible gate."
The Transmitter
A transmitter mounted on a brick wall in a protected area.
Most fence systems come with either a standard or deluxe transmitter, with the main differences being how much area each can cover and the correction options.
The transmitter plugs into a standard electrical outlet. It emits a radio signal that travels through the installed underground wire. Therefore a transmitter can accommodate as many pets as you have collars.
Remember that while underground pet fences are meant to keep your pet in, they cannot keep other pets out. If you have a contained female pet that goes into season, it is strongly recommended that you speak with your vet as soon as possible to discuss your options.