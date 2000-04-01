How Underground Pet Fences Work

Underground pet fences should not be used as a replacement for obedience training, but as a supplement to it.

With the proper training, your pet will quickly learn to adapt its behavior to avoid the correction. Although the training age varies from breed to breed, generally speaking, you can begin training your pet when it's between five and six months old. Most underground systems recommend that you let your pet wear a deactivated collar for a week prior to training so that he gets used to the additional weight on the collar.

Train your pet on a leash so that you have control over what happens. Most pets have been walked on a leash and are used to it. If you don't typically use a leash, you may want to train your pet to use one by gradually walking him/her on it in gradual increments of 15 minutes, or until the pet is comfortable with the leash. Be patient with your pet -- remember that your he may be hesitant about this new "thing" you're introducing him to.

Training with the underground pet fence involves boundary flags, the correction training, consistent training, and what is known as the Dummy Collar Effect.

Boundary flags : Boundary flags will serve as a visual training aid for both you and your pet. The flags should remain in place for at least two weeks, but in some cases as long as 30 days. Your pet will eventually associate everything inside those boundaries as its safe zone , the area where your pet can roam freely without getting a correction.

When training your pet, you are teaching him that the beep he hears when approaching the boundary should be associated with the correction he will receive if he proceeds toward the boundary. You will teach your pet to retreat from the beeping and the boundary by pulling him away from the boundary when the correction signal goes off. Your training video will explain this in more detail.