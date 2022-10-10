Meet the Man Who Invented Cool Whip, Tang and Pop Rocks

" " Research scientist William A. Mitchell created these iconic products of the Boomer generation. Michael Siluk/UCG/Universal Images Group/Getty Images/Keith Homan/Sarah Tee/Shutterstock

Cool Whip. Quick-set Jell-O. Tang. Pop Rocks.

These are the ready-made foods that shaped — and were influenced by — generations of Americans coming of age in the 1960s and 1970s, and they were all invented by William A. Mitchell, a research chemist whose 35-year career coincided with America's midcentury fascination with convenience foods.

"Bill was the inventor at General Foods, said Marv Rudoph in a recorded interview. The two worked together for six years at the company. "He knew what amplified flavors, what colors to use to make something more attractive. If you had a problem, he was the guy to go to.

"Management tried to promote Bill many times, but he said, 'No, just keep me in my lab. It's what I want to do,'" he added.

Mitchell was awarded more than 70 patents for foods he invented while working at General Foods Corp. from 1941 to 1976, but his success was not a given. He was almost killed in an explosion before he ever had a chance to concoct some of the world's favorite junk foods.