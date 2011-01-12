Famous Inventors
Famous inventors are few and far between. Most people know about famous inventions but there are only a handful of well-know famous inventors. In this section we'll examine famous inventors and their amazing ideas.
Jerry Lawson Forever Changed the Video Game Industry
Eugenics Overshadows the Legacy of Scientific Genius Francis Galton
Jane Goodall: A Global Face for Global Peace
How That Creamy Chocolate Is Made
Barrels and Barrels of Aged Beer
HowStuffWorks: Candyland Comes Alive at Candytopia!
8 Everyday Items Originally Invented for People With Disabilities
How High-tech Fabrics Cool You Down When You Heat Up
Why Are Legal Pads Yellow?
Video Software System Syncs Lips to Other Languages
How Morse Code Works and Still Lives On in the Digital Age
Fantastic, Freaky and Futuristic: Our Best Stories You Might Have Missed This Week
Revolutionary Camera Captures NASA's Most Powerful Rocket in Amazing Detail
How WISE Works
5 Green NASA Inventions
Graphene: 200 Times Stronger Than Steel, 1,000 Times Lighter Than Paper
New Liquid Magnets Go Places Solid Magnets Can't
Turning Air Pollution Into Ink
The Ultimate Downsize: Living in a Shipping Container Home
McDonald's French Fry Oil Anti-Frothing Agent May Cure Baldness
Recycling Stadium Urine as Turf Fertilizer Could Be a Golden Opportunity
Would Sonic the Hedgehog Be Able to Survive His Own Speed?
Database of 18,000 Retracted Scientific Papers Now Online
Sanctioned, Synthetic, Savory: Our Best Stories You Might Have Missed This Week
Lasers Shed Light on Why You Need to Close the Lid Before You Flush
The 'SnotBot' Drone Is Making Scientific Research Easier on Whales
Three Famous Hypotheses and How They Were Tested
Learn More
The light bulb literally brightened the whole world and Thomas Edison generally gets the credit for inventing it. But did he?
By Dylan Ris
The 20th century would have been very different without the contributions of General Foods chemist William A. Mitchell, who tapped into the American appetite for convenience and novelty.
Louis Pasteur was arguably the world's best-known microbiologist, credited with developing germ theory, the process of pasteurization and the rabies and anthrax vaccines. So why was he never awarded the Nobel Prize?
Advertisement
Hedy Lamarr's twin passions were acting and inventing. During World War II, she came up with a secret communication system that paved the way for technology like WiFi and GPS. But for decades, people thought this was an urban legend.
There's a lot of controversy surrounding the two one-time work colleagues turned bitter rivals. Find out more with our quiz.
A Rube Goldberg machine is intentionally designed to perform a simple task in the most indirect and circuitous fashion possible. Meet the funny man behind these one-of-a-kind contraptions.
Although many still remember Nikola Tesla, his name doesn't carry the weight it once did during his famous battles with Thomas Edison. What was this eccentric genius like?
By John Kelly
Advertisement
He had patents and pigeons galore. His role in history books could be more. So come ye science fans, and read up on your Tesla facts, myths and lore.
Well before becoming the 16th president of the United States, the young Abraham Lincoln was known for his interest in engineering and mechanics. What patent does Lincoln hold, and was his invention ever made?
Between running a print shop, engineering the U.S. postal system, and helping sow the seeds of the American Revolution, Benjamin Franklin also found time to draw up a vast collection of new devices. What are some of his most enduring inventions?
By John Fuller
Nikola Tesla was a pretty cool guy. Companies and rock bands have been named for him, and he pops up in Hollywood movies regularly. Not bad for one of history's greatest inventors. But what did he do to earn his fame? Here are some of Tesla's standout inventions.
Advertisement
Albert Einstein was one of history's greatest thinkers. Although he isn't really known as an inventor, his ideas formed the basis for some of the greatest inventions ever devised. Here are a few of the man's most revolutionary discoveries.
Few famous Americans enjoy a status as mythic as that of George Washington Carver, a man whose life as a botanist, agronomist, chemist and inventor earned him a lasting legacy. Carver's work is considered instrumental in changing Southern approaches to agriculture.
By Mark Boyer
With more than a thousand patents for inventions ranging from light bulbs to cement, Thomas Edison was one of the world's most prolific tinkerers. What did Edison dream up?
Almost 300 years after his death, Sir Isaac Newton remains one of the most influential thinkers in history. What are some of his most enduring inventions?
Advertisement
Most of us know Eli Whitney as the inventor of the cotton gin, but many of his inventions helped transform America. So what other inventions led to his fame, and how have they shaped U.S. history?
Galileo was a man known for having his head in the clouds. But what down-to-earth creations is he responsible for? You might be surprised by the breadth of his influence.
By Thomas Moore
Many popular phrases have entered the American lexicon in a variety of ways, but few as quickly -- or as mysteriously -- as "the real McCoy." Was there a real McCoy? Where did this phrase come from, anyway?
You may not know who George Westinghouse is, but you know his name. It's adorned everything from televisions to light bulbs. Young science buffs may have entered the competition that once bore his name. Here are five of Westinghouse's inventions.
Advertisement
What were you doing at age 16? Blaise Pascal, a precocious 17th century French teenager, had already come up with his very own theorem. Some of Pascal's ideas even made it to the casino floor. How did this polymath affect your world?
Ever since the very first Nobel Peace Prize was awarded in 1901, the famous honor and its honorees (like Aung San Suu Kyi) have gotten rabble rousers all fired up. What's so ironic about peace, love and understanding?