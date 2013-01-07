5 Innovative Social Devices

Today, all media is social media. You no longer simply watch a TV show, read the news, go to the movies or listen to a song. You tweet about the unrealistic plot twist of the TV show. You share a link to the news article with your Facebook friends. You edit together your own sarcastic movie trailer and post it on YouTube. And you share your music playlist through Spotify.

It's no great secret that we are no longer just "consumers" of content, but commentators, sharers, creators and re-mixers. Gadget-makers recognize this trend and are creating devices that have social aspects built into their digital DNA.

The latest smartphones and tablets are advanced social media tools, taking the pictures and videos we edit and post online, providing the virtual keyboard for our 140-character insights, and giving us 24/7 access to our favorite social networks. But the landscape of social devices is expanding quickly to include everything from your digital camera to your TV.

Here's our list of the five most innovative social media devices, offering a glimpse into the future of your fully integrated life.