Inventions

Inventions can change the world in an instant. Inventions are thought of every minute but very few of them actually make it to market. In this section we'll examine amazing inventions from all throughout history.

Video Software System Syncs Lips to Other Languages

A new video translation technology not only converts speech into another language, but makes a speaker's lips move accurately in that language.

By Patrick J. Kiger

How Morse Code Works and Still Lives On in the Digital Age

The heyday for Morse code is primarily over, but this communication method using dots and dashes still has its place in our digital world.

By Mark Mancini

Fantastic, Freaky and Futuristic: Our Best Stories You Might Have Missed This Week

The best stories of the week from HowStuffWorks.

By Sarah Gleim

How the Hybrid Sports Bicycle Works

The Hybrid Sports Bike, still in its prototype stage, is a three-in-one: a pedal-powered bicycle souped-up with both a gas engine and an electric motor. But how could a gas-powered bike be environmentally friendly?

By Julia Layton

10 Innovations in Winemaking

People have been making (and drinking) wine for 8,000 years -- which means lots of innovations both now and in the past, from creating Champagne to quirky wine labels.

By Becky Striepe

5 Innovative Social Devices

Smartphones, tablets and other devices are not just useful; they can improve your social life. We'll look at some of the newest ways to integrate social media into whatever you're doing.

By Dave Roos

How Newton’s Cradles Work

Five metallic balls on slender threads sit side by side. As one on the end hits the rest, the one on the opposite end rises and falls. Why don't the balls in the middle move? It's complicated.

By Chris Schulz

How to Think of an Invention

You're sure you have it in you to think of an invention, but you're not sure how to do it. Get some tips here on how to think of an invention.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Who invented the sandwich?

Everyone knows what a sandwich is. Most may even know how the snack got its name. But did you know who invented it? That's a tougher question to answer.

By Stephanie Watson

When was the first battery invented?

Primitive batteries date back a lot longer than you might guess. But when were scientists finally able to produce and store electricity and then use it to create a continuous, controllable current?

By Christopher Neiger

10 Silly Inventions That Became Wildly Famous

We've all seen TV ads for products that were just completely silly, but then became overnight sensations. Which ones made our list?

By Jonathan Strickland

Top 10 NASA Inventions

The men and women of NASA are an ingenious bunch, and they're not just inventing amazing things for space. Which inventions have changed our lives here on Earth?

By Patrick J. Kiger & Marianne Spoon

Who invented the Internet?

At one time, sharing files between computers meant carrying a box of punch cards from one machine to another. The Internet changed all that, but who's responsible for creating this network of networks?

By Jonathan Strickland

10 Awesome New Inventions You'll Never Hear About

Despite all the Slinkies, Band-Aids and BIC pens out there, many patented inventions that push the boundaries of innovation will likely never see widespread use, like this car that’s grown organically and emits pure oxygen.

By William Harris & Patrick J. Kiger

Who Invented the First Computer?

This person of diverse interests also invented the cowcatcher device for trains and held a distinguished mathematics professorship at the University of Cambridge.

By William Harris & Chris Pollette

Who invented the cell phone?

It seems like virtually everyone has a cell phone. In fact, you probably have one in your pocket right now. Many had the idea for the device, but only one could successfully introduce the gadget. Who was it?

By Jonathan Strickland

Top 10 Industrial Revolution Inventions

Many inventions during the Industrial Revolution caused Europeans and Americans to move from an agricultural economy to an industrial one and changed the world forever. What were the top 10?

By Jonathan Atteberry & Melanie Radzicki McManus

10 Cool Inventions From the 1980s

Though the 1980s might remind you of the days of MTV and leg warmers, there was a lot going on in technology. In fact, quite a few of the technologies we rely on today were making their debut.

By Jonathan Strickland & Wesley Fenlon

Who invented Google?

Google's headquarters is located in Mountain View, Calif., but it might as well be Mount Olympus given the company's wild success. Who is the man or woman behind the mountain?

By Tom Harris

Who invented the radio?

Many people consider Guglielmo Marconi the inventor of the radio. After all, he did get the Nobel Prize for it. But others credit Nikola Tesla because the Supreme Court upheld his patent for the invention of radio. So who should get the recognition?

By Josh Briggs

10 Funny Inventions That Changed the World

People are always thinking up strange stuff that makes us chuckle, like, say, wafflemakers that churn out waffles in the shape of a keyboard. But these 10 inventions aren't just funny; we interact with them all the time.

By William Harris & Marianne Spoon

10 Amazing Ancient Egyptian Inventions

There may be no greater tribute to a society's ingenuity and vision than the Great Pyramid of Giza in Egypt. What other cool stuff did the ancient Egyptians invent?

By Jonathan Atteberry & Patrick J. Kiger

Who invented the refrigerator?

The grocery bag you're carrying breaks, and the eggs inside splat across your driveway. Yep, unloading groceries can be tedious, but that's nothing compared to the days before refrigeration, so grab a cold beverage and learn who you have to thank.

By Jonathan Atteberry

Top 5 Inventions for Kids

Edison, Bell, the Wright Brothers -- sure, their inventions changed the world, but they didn't tend to think up much for the kids. But that doesn't mean there haven't been some good ones over the years. So pick up your pogo stick and hop along to find out five of our favorites.

By Jonathan Atteberry

Who Invented the First Gun?

The first gun was created more than 1,000 years ago, effectively changing warfare — and society — in incomprehensible ways. But do we know who actually made the first firearm?

By Jeff Harder & Sharise Cunningham