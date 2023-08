The success of the early dictaphone led to the formation of the Volta Graphophone Company, which later merged with the American Graphophone Company, eventually becoming Columbia Records. In 1907, the Columbia Graphophone Company trademarked the term "Dictaphone," which became synonymous with all similar recording devices, despite Edison's attempts to regain dominance with his own "Ediphone."

During the early to mid-1900s, dictaphones continued to evolve, with advancements in recording technology. The introduction of magnetic tape in the 1950s brought a more affordable and reliable storage medium for sound data. This innovation led to the production of speech recording devices with improved recording capacity, including the popular cassette tapes.