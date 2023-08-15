Unveiling the Ingenious Invention: The Electric Pen

The electric pen, a groundbreaking invention by the legendary Thomas Edison, revolutionized the world of document duplication in the mid-1870s. This remarkable device, powered by an electric motor, allowed users to effortlessly create multiple copies of handwritten documents and drawings. In this comprehensive article, we will delve into the captivating history, design, and impact of the electric pen. Join us as we explore the fascinating journey of this precursor to modern-day mimeographs and tattoo needles.
