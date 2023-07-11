The World's First Motorcycle: Timeline and Features

The Daimler Reitwagen, the first motorcycle, was a collaborative creation by German inventors Gottlieb Daimler and Wilhelm Maybach. In 1885, they jointly patented this groundbreaking machine, although Daimler is primarily credited as the inventor. His visionary ideas and engineering expertise played a pivotal role in conceptualizing and designing the motorcycle.

While Maybach's technical prowess and contributions were instrumental in refining the key components of the motorcycle, it was Daimler's inventive spirit that drove its invention. Together, they formed a formidable team that blended innovation and technical know-how.

Their pioneering efforts laid the foundation for the establishment of the Daimler-Motoren-Gesellschaft (DMG) in 1890, marking a significant milestone in their collaborative journey.

Under the DMG banner, Daimler and Maybach continued to push the boundaries of automotive technology, developing groundbreaking vehicles that shaped the future of transportation.