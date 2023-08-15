The Evolution of the Franklin Stove: From Invention to Modern Efficiency

Benjamin Franklin's motivation for inventing the Franklin stove stemmed from the need to address the dangers associated with traditional indoor fireplaces. In the 18th century, house fires caused by open fireplaces were alarmingly common, leading to numerous fatalities. Additionally, there was a shortage of firewood, necessitating the development of a heating source that would consume less fuel.

The original design of the Franklin stove featured two key elements: a hollow baffle and an inverted siphon. These features allowed for improved heat extraction compared to conventional fireplaces. The inverted siphon, resembling a U-shaped flue, drew the hot burning gases upward and over the hollow baffle positioned at the back of the stove. As the gases passed over the baffle, the heat was transferred to the cast-iron walls, radiating warmth into the room through two strategically placed holes near the top of the stove.

However, despite its innovative design, the original Franklin stove had a significant flaw. The positioning of the flue at the bottom of the stove hindered proper draft formation, resulting in reduced efficiency. To maintain a strong draft, the fire had to burn continuously to keep the flue hot. This flaw led to poor sales and limited adoption of the stove.