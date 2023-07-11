How the Phonograph Revolutionized Sound Recording

While Thomas Edison was primarily responsible for inventing the phonograph, he had a team of skilled assistants at the Edison Company, including Charles Batchelor and John Kruesi, who played vital roles in its development. Batchelor worked closely with Edison on the electrical aspects of the phonograph, while Kruesi, a talented machinist, contributed to the mechanical design and construction of the device.

It took the inventor and his team several years to develop the first phonograph. Edison's intensive work on the phonograph began in the late 1870s, and after numerous iterations and improvements, he unveiled a marketable version of the phonograph in 1888.

Advertisement

This commercial model, known as the "Edison Standard Phonograph," was the first phonograph available for purchase by the general public. The development process involved overcoming technical challenges, experimenting with various materials and components, and refining the design to create a functional and reliable device that could be produced on a larger scale.

While developing the phonograph, the inventor and his team also created the Edison Cylinder Records. These cylindrical records, which had a wax-coated surface and grooves for recording and reproducing sound, were designed to accompany the phonograph.