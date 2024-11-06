Ascaris Lumbricoides: The Stomach Worm Nobody Wants

" " This parasitic infection is as disgusting as it looks and sounds. Kateryna Kon / Shutterstock

We're about to dive into the world of parasitology, taking a close look at one of the most common parasitic worms infecting humans: Ascaris lumbricoides. This large roundworm is responsible for a type of intestinal nematode infection that affects millions of people worldwide, especially in areas with poor sanitation.

Now, you might think a worm living inside the human intestine sounds like something out of a sci-fi movie, but it's terrifyingly real.

These parasites are sneaky little creatures, spreading through contaminated soil and human feces. Once inside a human host, they can cause a variety of health problems, ranging from mild abdominal pain to severe intestinal obstruction.