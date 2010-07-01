Life Science

From the smallest microbe to the largest mammal, Life Science explores the origins, evolution and expansion of life in all its forms. Explore a wide range of topics from biology to genetics and evolution.

Life Science / Genetic Science
 Mysterious New DNA Structure Found in Living Human Cells

In addition to the double-stranded spiral, a four-stranded tangle, known as an i-motif, has been shown to exist throughout our genetic material.

By Amanda Onion Apr 25, 2018

Inside the Mind / The Human Brain
 10 Child Prodigies

Some kids have a lot of talent in music, art or math. Then there are those who are gifted beyond belief.

By Dave Roos

Inside the Mind / Emotions
 The Benefits of Talking About Yourself in the Third Person

What do Donald Trump, Bob Dole and LeBron James have in common? A tendency to talk about themselves in the third person. But is it just egotism or is there a hidden benefit to saying your name rather than "I"?

By Dave Roos Apr 16, 2018

Inside the Mind / The Human Brain
 Medieval Coffin Yields Fascinating Skeleton

A woman who gave birth posthumously also had a hole in her skull from a procedure to treat a pregnancy-related complication.

By Jesslyn Shields Apr 2, 2018

Inside the Mind / Emotions
 Colombia, Not Finland, May Be the Happiest Country in the World

The Scandinavian countries tend to come out on top in the World Happiness Report. But the report doesn't actually ask participants if they're happy. When that question is included, the country rankings are quite different.

By Dave Roos Mar 26, 2018

Life Science / Genetic Science
 Chimerism: You Can Be Your Own Twin

Tetragametic chimerism occurs when a single organism has two genetically distinct types of DNA.

By Laurie L. Dove Mar 21, 2018

Inside the Mind / The Human Brain
 Understand? Your Brain Signals Will Tell

And that might make it kind of tricky to pretend you're paying attention.

By Amanda Onion Mar 15, 2018

Life Science / Biological Fields
 Scientists Working on a Periodic Table for Ecology

An ecological periodic table could help scientists predict what will happen as climate change forces ecosystems to evolve. But is such a thing possible?

By Jesslyn Shields Mar 15, 2018

Inside the Mind / The Human Brain
 Science Moves Closer to Explaining the 'Angry Drunk'

Why do some people become more aggressive, even violent, after they've had a few drinks?

By Jesslyn Shields Mar 6, 2018

Life Science / Evolution
 Neanderthals Were Actually Prehistoric Picassos

New research shows that homo sapiens weren't the first folks to decorate their caves with artwork. Neanderthals actually did it thousands of years earlier.

By Alia Hoyt Mar 2, 2018

Life Science / Evolution
 Meet Cheddar Man: Your New Stone Age Crush

Cheddar Man was a dark-skinned, blue-eyed Stone Age Brit. You don't see those every day.

By Jesslyn Shields Feb 16, 2018

Life Science / Genetic Science
 Twin Monkeys First-Ever Cloned Like Dolly the Sheep

Scientists in China successfully cloned the first-ever primates using the same method that created the world's most famous sheep — a method called somatic cell nuclear transfer.

By Michelle Konstantinovsky Jan 26, 2018

Life Science / Cellular & Microscopic Biology
 Saharan Dust: The Good, the Bad and the Gritty

Dust traveling over the Atlantic from North Africa feeds both phytoplankton that makes the oxygen we breath and the bacteria that could kill us.

By Jesslyn Shields Jan 5, 2018

Life Science / Genetic Science
 Good Excuse, or Is There Actually a Cheating Gene?

The real story about the roots of infidelity and monogamy is far more complicated than whether you have the "cheating gene."

By Dave Roos Dec 20, 2017

Inside the Mind / The Human Brain
 Can You Hear Something That Doesn’t Make a Sound?

In the absence of sound waves in the air, your brain will try to fill in the silence.

By Patrick J. Kiger Dec 19, 2017

Life Science / Cellular & Microscopic Biology
 Scientists Find Antarctic Microbes That Live on Air Alone

Scientists have found microbes in Antarctica that somehow survive just on gases in the atmosphere. This could have some exciting possibilities for determining how alien life on other planets could stay alive.

By Mark Mancini Dec 18, 2017

Life Science / Biological Fields
 First U.S. Woman Gives Birth From Transplanted Uterus

A woman has given birth to the first baby born in the U.S. from a transplanted uterus. The product is no doubt rewarding, but the process isn't easy.

By Jesslyn Shields Dec 7, 2017

Inside the Mind / The Human Brain
 Did Religions Arise From Our Misunderstanding of Human Consciousness?

Stuff To Blow Your Mind's Joe McCormick joins Stuff They Don't Want You To Know to talk the controversial theory of the bicameral mind.

By Diana Brown Dec 5, 2017

Life Science / Evolution
 Prehistoric Women Were Stronger Than Today's Elite Female Athletes

Think you could beat a prehistoric woman in an arm wrestling match? Think again.

By Jesslyn Shields Dec 4, 2017

Life Science / Evolution
 Saudi Arabian Rock Art Depicts Prehistoric Dogs on Leashes

Saudi Arabian rock engravings could be the oldest artistic rendering of human-dog relationships ever discovered. It's certainly the oldest depiction of a leash.

By Jesslyn Shields Dec 1, 2017

Life Science / Evolution
 Perfectly Preserved Prehistoric Lion Cub Found in Russian Permafrost

In recent years, three mummified cubs from an extinct lion species have emerged from the Russian permafrost. Cloning might be possible, but is it wise?

By Jesslyn Shields Nov 20, 2017

Life Science / Evolution
 Humans Didn't Outsmart Neanderthals, We Just Outlasted Them

New research suggests Neanderthals went extinct, not because we outcompeted them, but because we took over their ecological niche.

By Jesslyn Shields Nov 14, 2017

Life Science / Genetic Science
 Study Illuminates Genetic Origins of Skin Color Diversity

A groundbreaking study finds light skin pigmentation gene variations originating in Africa, eroding the notion of race as a biological characteristic, and shedding light on cancer and evolution, too.

By Patrick J. Kiger Nov 6, 2017

Inside the Mind / The Human Brain
 Why It's Human Nature to Ignore Our Instincts

Our instincts often tell us to do certain things — or avoid others — but we don't listen. Is this wise? How do we know when to obey our instincts?

By Alia Hoyt Nov 2, 2017

Inside the Mind / The Human Brain
 Yes, Conspiracy Theorists’ Brains Really Are Different

A new study shows that belief in perceiving patterns correlated strongly with belief in conspiracy theories and the supernatural.

By Alia Hoyt Oct 30, 2017