From the smallest microbe to the largest mammal, Life Science explores the origins, evolution and expansion of life in all its forms. Explore a wide range of topics from biology to genetics and evolution.
In addition to the double-stranded spiral, a four-stranded tangle, known as an i-motif, has been shown to exist throughout our genetic material.
Some kids have a lot of talent in music, art or math. Then there are those who are gifted beyond belief.
What do Donald Trump, Bob Dole and LeBron James have in common? A tendency to talk about themselves in the third person. But is it just egotism or is there a hidden benefit to saying your name rather than "I"?
A woman who gave birth posthumously also had a hole in her skull from a procedure to treat a pregnancy-related complication.
The Scandinavian countries tend to come out on top in the World Happiness Report. But the report doesn't actually ask participants if they're happy. When that question is included, the country rankings are quite different.
Tetragametic chimerism occurs when a single organism has two genetically distinct types of DNA.
And that might make it kind of tricky to pretend you're paying attention.
An ecological periodic table could help scientists predict what will happen as climate change forces ecosystems to evolve. But is such a thing possible?
Why do some people become more aggressive, even violent, after they've had a few drinks?
New research shows that homo sapiens weren't the first folks to decorate their caves with artwork. Neanderthals actually did it thousands of years earlier.
Cheddar Man was a dark-skinned, blue-eyed Stone Age Brit. You don't see those every day.
Scientists in China successfully cloned the first-ever primates using the same method that created the world's most famous sheep — a method called somatic cell nuclear transfer.
Dust traveling over the Atlantic from North Africa feeds both phytoplankton that makes the oxygen we breath and the bacteria that could kill us.
The real story about the roots of infidelity and monogamy is far more complicated than whether you have the "cheating gene."
In the absence of sound waves in the air, your brain will try to fill in the silence.
Scientists have found microbes in Antarctica that somehow survive just on gases in the atmosphere. This could have some exciting possibilities for determining how alien life on other planets could stay alive.
A woman has given birth to the first baby born in the U.S. from a transplanted uterus. The product is no doubt rewarding, but the process isn't easy.
Stuff To Blow Your Mind's Joe McCormick joins Stuff They Don't Want You To Know to talk the controversial theory of the bicameral mind.
Think you could beat a prehistoric woman in an arm wrestling match? Think again.
Saudi Arabian rock engravings could be the oldest artistic rendering of human-dog relationships ever discovered. It's certainly the oldest depiction of a leash.
In recent years, three mummified cubs from an extinct lion species have emerged from the Russian permafrost. Cloning might be possible, but is it wise?
New research suggests Neanderthals went extinct, not because we outcompeted them, but because we took over their ecological niche.
A groundbreaking study finds light skin pigmentation gene variations originating in Africa, eroding the notion of race as a biological characteristic, and shedding light on cancer and evolution, too.
Our instincts often tell us to do certain things — or avoid others — but we don't listen. Is this wise? How do we know when to obey our instincts?
A new study shows that belief in perceiving patterns correlated strongly with belief in conspiracy theories and the supernatural.