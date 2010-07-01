Biological fields are the different areas of study related to biology, such as botany, genetics and conservation. The various biological fields differ greatly in size, scope and methodology but all relate to the study of life.
An ecological periodic table could help scientists predict what will happen as climate change forces ecosystems to evolve. But is such a thing possible?
A woman has given birth to the first baby born in the U.S. from a transplanted uterus. The product is no doubt rewarding, but the process isn't easy.
On the surface, Antarctica may seem like a barren landscape. But underneath, in massive ice caves, life may be abundant.
What are the chances there are still large, undiscovered animals on the planet? More likely than you might think.
Donating your body to science is definitely one way to get into med school, right?
There are many myths and stigmas associated with leprosy, almost all completely incorrect. It's not a very contagious disease, and it's easily treatable. What else is wrong in the common beliefs about Hansen's disease?
There's a great need for people to donate their bodies to science but not many people think about doing it. What happens to your body after you make that decision?
Jack Black does it. Wyclef Jean does it. And chances are, you do it, too. Everyone's a rock star in the bathroom. And there's a scientific explanation behind our soapy musical stylings.
From tobacco smoke enemas to whirling chairs, doctors have tried almost everything to cure human disease.
A funny thing happens when you live in complete darkness. You lose your eyesight. At least that's what's happened to the species that have evolved inside our deepest, darkest caves.