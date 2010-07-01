Biological Fields

Biological fields are the different areas of study related to biology, such as botany, genetics and conservation. The various biological fields differ greatly in size, scope and methodology but all relate to the study of life.

Life Science / Biological Fields
 Scientists Working on a Periodic Table for Ecology

An ecological periodic table could help scientists predict what will happen as climate change forces ecosystems to evolve. But is such a thing possible?

By Jesslyn Shields Mar 15, 2018

Life Science / Biological Fields
 First U.S. Woman Gives Birth From Transplanted Uterus

A woman has given birth to the first baby born in the U.S. from a transplanted uterus. The product is no doubt rewarding, but the process isn't easy.

By Jesslyn Shields Dec 7, 2017

Life Science / Biological Fields
 Intricate Ice Caves in Antarctica May Harbor Unique Life

On the surface, Antarctica may seem like a barren landscape. But underneath, in massive ice caves, life may be abundant.

By Amanda Onion Sep 19, 2017

Life Science / Biological Fields
 Do Large Undiscovered Species Still Exist?

What are the chances there are still large, undiscovered animals on the planet? More likely than you might think.

By Diana Brown Jul 25, 2017

Life Science / Biological Fields
 Donating Your Body to Science Becoming More Popular in U.S.

Donating your body to science is definitely one way to get into med school, right?

By Kate Kershner Sep 14, 2016

Life Science / Biological Fields
 How Leprosy Works

There are many myths and stigmas associated with leprosy, almost all completely incorrect. It's not a very contagious disease, and it's easily treatable. What else is wrong in the common beliefs about Hansen's disease?

By Maria Trimarchi

Life Science / Biological Fields
 How Donating Your Body to Science Works

There's a great need for people to donate their bodies to science but not many people think about doing it. What happens to your body after you make that decision?

By Melanie Radzicki McManus

Life Science / Biological Fields
 Why do people sing in the shower?

Jack Black does it. Wyclef Jean does it. And chances are, you do it, too. Everyone's a rock star in the bathroom. And there's a scientific explanation behind our soapy musical stylings.

By Debra Ronca

Life Science / Biological Fields
 10 Bizarre Treatments Doctors Used to Think Were Legit

From tobacco smoke enemas to whirling chairs, doctors have tried almost everything to cure human disease.

By Maria Trimarchi

Life Science / Biological Fields
 How Cave Biology Works

A funny thing happens when you live in complete darkness. You lose your eyesight. At least that's what's happened to the species that have evolved inside our deepest, darkest caves.

By Debra Ronca