Central Heterochromia: When to Worry About Eye Color

" " A genetic mutation results in some people having exceptionally beautiful irises. ArtemPaimullin / Shutterstock

Ever looked closely into someone’s eyes and noticed a vibrant ring of color encircling the pupil, distinct from the rest of the iris? That eye-catching trait is called central heterochromia, and it's more common than you might think.

Unlike complete heterochromia, where each eye is a different color, central heterochromia means one iris contains two distinct colors.

Think of it like a target pattern: The inner ring around the pupil is one shade, and the outer ring is another. It’s a natural variation in melanin distribution, often resulting in mesmerizing blends like hazel green eyes with a golden center.