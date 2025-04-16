3 Major Types of Mushrooms: Edible, Wild and Poisonous

By: Grant Virellan  |  Apr 16, 2025
Mushrooms assortment
You really, really want to know your wild mushrooms inside and out before eating what you forage. Elena Grigorovich / Getty Images

Some types of mushrooms are delicious and nutritious, while others are deadly and should never be eaten. Learning how to tell them apart is essential for both food lovers and foragers; knowing the difference between edible mushrooms and poisonous mushrooms can literally be a matter of life and death.

From button mushrooms to morel mushrooms, fungi come in a variety of shapes, sizes and habitats. Some grow on decaying wood, others on the forest floor, and a few species even form symbiotic relationships with trees.

Whether cultivated mushrooms or wild mushroom varieties, mushrooms play a crucial role in ecosystems and, in some cases, on your dinner plate.

Common Edible Mushrooms: Tasty and Nutritious

mushrooms
Button mushrooms and cremini mushrooms. Jeff R Clow / Getty Images

Most mushrooms found in grocery stores belong to the Agaricus bisporus species, which includes white button mushrooms, brown mushrooms (also known as cremini) and portobello mushrooms. These edible species are cultivated on a large scale and are packed with nutrients.

However, not all edible mushrooms are as rich in vitamin D as some people may claim.

Agaricus bisporus varieties are indeed nutritious, but their vitamin D content is not naturally high unless they are exposed to ultraviolet light. Standard button/cremini/portobello mushrooms grown without UV exposure have minimal vitamin D, whereas UV-treated or sun-exposed mushrooms can produce significant vitamin D.

Other edible mushrooms, like shiitake and oyster mushrooms, are prized for their meaty texture and umami-rich taste. King oyster mushrooms, with their thick stems and mild flavor, are great for stir-fries and grilling. Hen of the woods (also called maitake) grows in the wild and is a favorite among foragers for its rich, earthy taste.

Poisonous Mushrooms: Beware the Deadly Lookalikes

mushroom
Jack-o’-lantern mushroom. Paul Starosta / Getty Images

The infamous death cap is responsible for most mushroom poisonings worldwide and can be easily mistaken for edible varieties.

Poisonous fungi — like the false chanterelle, Jack-o’-lantern mushroom (Omphalotus illudens) and other mushrooms with white gills or white spore prints — can be particularly deceptive to the untrained eye.

For what it's worth, the false chanterelle is technically classified as nontoxic, but it's not a white mushrooms you'd want to cook with.

Mushroom identification is crucial when foraging, as many mushrooms have toxic lookalikes. Facebook groups and other online communities can help identify mushrooms, but always consult an expert before consuming any wild mushroom. Even a small mistake can have serious consequences.

Wild Mushrooms: Treasures of the Forest

mushroom
Yellow morel mushroom. Buddy Mays / Getty Images

For those who love to discover mushrooms in nature, wild mushroom foraging can be a rewarding experience. Morel mushrooms are highly sought after for their nutty taste and distinctive honeycomb-like appearance. Wood ears, a type of fungus with a gelatinous texture, are often used in Asian cuisine.

Many species of wild mushrooms play an essential role in breaking down decaying wood, enriching the soil, and supporting forest ecosystems.

Lobster Mushrooms Aren't Actually Mushrooms

Other fungi, like lobster mushrooms, aren’t technically mushrooms at all. They’re actually a fungus that parasitizes other fungi, turning them bright red and giving them a seafood-like taste.

Mushroom Cooking and Preparation

Some mushrooms can be eaten raw, but others, like shiitake, are best cooked to bring out their flavors and remove potential toxins. Cooking methods like sautéing, roasting, or boiling in hot water can enhance the taste and texture of mushrooms while preserving their nutrients.

Different types of mushrooms are used in a variety of dishes, from Italian pastas to hearty soups and stir-fries. Whether you slice them into thin strips or cook them whole, mushrooms can add depth and umami to any meal. Just be sure you’re eating the right ones!

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

Now That's Trippy

Psilocybin mushrooms, colloquially known as magic mushrooms, contain naturally occurring chemicals that mess with your brain’s wiring (in a trippy, psychedelic sort of way). Throughout history, people have turned to these mushrooms for spiritual journeys, creativity boosts and eye-opening experiences. Psilocybin mushrooms are strictly regulated or downright illegal in many parts of the world due to their powerful effects.

