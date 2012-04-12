Corpse Flower: When Nature Deceives

" " Hulton Archive/Stringer/Getty Images The Titan Arum, also known as the "Corpse Flower" because of its rotting-flesh scent, originates from Sumatra's rain forest and its humid climate. The flower rarely blossoms, even in the wild.

" " Atlanta Botanical Garden This plant's Latin name, Amorphophallus Titanum, translates to "giant, misshapen phallus." It can grow to 8 feet tall and weigh 200 pounds, requiring a a year or more for the plant to store enough energy to bloom.

" " Graham Barclay/Stringer/Getty Images The seeds of a Titan Arum. So far only 134 Titan Arums have bloomed from artificial cultivation.

" " Tim Messick/istockphoto.com The substantial height of the Titan Arum broadcasts its stench to beetles and bees over a half-mile radius. These insects find the plant to be a primo location to lay their eggs, which in turn helps the process of pollination for the Titan Arum.

" " Martin Page/Getty Images Once pollinated, the female flowers develop into bright orange-red fruits that are carried in cylindrical clusters on the central stem. This is why the plant is not technically a flower, but an inflorescence.

" " Robert Frith/istockphoto.com The plant heats itself to 98.6 degrees F, another way it deceives insects into thinking the plant is a newly ripening hunk of meat. Some scientists theorize that the fleshy colors of the leaves (or spathe) add to the illusion.

" " Peter Arnold /Getty Images Plants that reek of dead animal carcasses fall under the category of carrion flowers. The striped carrion flower pictured is coated with fine hairs, giving it a moldy countenance.

" " Graham Barclay/Stringer/Getty Images The plant's gross-out factor makes it a big hit with kids. The Titan Arum shown here at Kew Gardens in London in 2002 took six years to flower and weighed approximately 200 pounds.