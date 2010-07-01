Botany

Botany is a branch of biology focused on the study of plant life. Learn about the science of botany in this section.

 Plants Can Defend Themselves by Making Caterpillars Turn Cannibal

An interesting defense mechanism recently observed in tomato plants has caterpillars turning on themselves rather than remaining vegetarian.

By Laurie L. Dove Jul 17, 2017

 These Pine Trees Almost Always Lean Toward the Equator

Cook pines are known to be a little tipsy. But a group of researchers just discovered that the trees' tilt isn't random — no matter their location on the globe, they lean toward the equator.

By Kate Kershner Jun 19, 2017

 Southern California Desert Showered With Best Super Bloom in 20 Years

Heavy rains have set the Southern California desert near San Diego on fire — with wildflowers. The phenomenon known as a "super bloom" is peaking for the next few weeks.

By John Perritano Mar 15, 2017

 Clever App Uses Smartphone Camera to Identify Plant Species

We may not be able to judge a book by its cover, but plants? A smartphone app has that covered.

By Laurie L. Dove Dec 2, 2016

 This Tree Is Europe's Oldest Living Organism — Sort of, Kind of, Maybe

Saying what the oldest thing alive is can be tough, because you have to define "alive" as well as "thing." But still, this Greek tree's got serious years.

By Christopher Hassiotis Aug 29, 2016

 Newly Discovered Orchid Sports Freaky Little Demon Face

High in the Colombian Andes, a tiny flower houses a devilish little visage — or does it?

By Christopher Hassiotis Jul 19, 2016

 10 Plants Lost to History

Are trees and shrubs as cute as pandas? As awe inspiring as whales? Maybe not, but many are in danger of going the way of the dodo — just like countless leafy greens before them. Learn about some amazing plants we lost to history.

By Clint Pumphrey

 Plants May Have Proteins Like the Ones That Cause Mad Cow Disease

It probably is, and now researchers think they may have spied these mysterious misfolding proteins in plants for the first time.

By Kate Kershner May 10, 2016

 Death Valley Fills With Wildflowers Every 10 Years – It's Happening Right Now

Amazing images of the current wildflower "super bloom" in the desert park, a once-in-a-decade occurrence that can happen in El Nino years.

By Christopher Hassiotis Mar 8, 2016

 Lazy Cheating Plant Lives Underground, Outsources Photosynthesis to Fungus

A newly discovered plant on a subtropical Japanese island survives without sunlight, and only rarely rears its head above ground. How is that possible?

By Laurie L. Dove Mar 7, 2016

 How Orchids Work

Orchids might be the sexiest flower in the greenhouse. Its very name comes from the Greek word for "testicle!" And its reproduction methods are pretty exotic too.

By Alia Hoyt

 Can plants think?

Thinking allows us to solve problems, plan ahead and defend ourselves from outside threats. It's what separates us from "lower" life-forms like plants, right? Well, maybe not.

By Laurie L. Dove

 Do plants feel pain?

Though they may be stuck in one place, plants have proven to possess a surprising array of capabilities. But the ability to feel pain? Scientists are learning that the possibility isn't as crazy as it sounds.

By Laurie L. Dove

 Corpse Flower: When Nature Deceives

The Titan Arum is also known as the "corpse flower" because of its rotting-flesh scent. The flower rarely blossoms, even in the wild. See pictures of the corpse flower in this gallery.

By Julie Douglas

 How Pollen Works

Pollen grains are, in essence, plant sperm. But how do the grains get where they need to go, and what's the advantage of trusting your genetic future to the winds?

By Jessika Toothman

 What are petunias?

The petunia is an annual flower that’s especially at home in the Southeastern portion of the United States. Learn more about petunias in the following article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

 What are poppies?

If you like poppies, you're in good company -- they're the favored flower of the Greek goddess Demeter. Learn more about poppy flowers in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

 What is urushiol?

Urushiol is the active chemical in poison ivy. Learn more about urushiol and how to properly remove poison ivy.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

 How Cinnamon Works

Many people think of cinnamon simply as a condiment that makes sweet treats taste even better, but the spice has had many, diverse uses over time. Could it have some medicinal properties, too?

By Diana Bocco

 How Cranberry Bogs Work

How can something as delicate and delicious as a cranberry thrive in something as filthy as a bog? Blame it on the durability of this most unusual and hardy plant.

By Russel Avery

 How Kudzu Works

They call kudzu the plant that ate the South for a reason. How did this leafy green legume make its way here all the way from Asia, and how has it managed to devour entire buildings?

By Victoria Vogt

 Why does the stink plant stink?

The corpse flower looks like a giant phallus and smells like a rotting animal, the perfect addition to any garden. So how can gardeners get their gloved hands on one of these unique specimens? Or can they?

By Jonathan Atteberry

 How tall can a tree grow?

For Jack and his beanstalk, the sky was the limit, but nature's giants hit a point at which they can't grow any taller. What prevents lofty trees like sequoias from soaring any higher?

By Jacob Silverman

 How Wheat Works

Ten-tier wedding cakes, bagels slathered with cream cheese and slim, crusty baguettes -- we owe them all to wheat. What's the story behind this ancient, ubiquitous food crop?

By Robert Lamb

 How Grow Houses Work

Have you ever suspected your neighbor was up to something illegal? He's always home and he gets midnight deliveries. Doesn't he have a job? Maybe he does, just not the kind you think.

By Robert Lamb