3 Types of Trees You'll Find All Over the Planet

By: Talon Homer  |  Apr 22, 2025
. thianchai sitthikongsak / Getty Images

Trees are one of nature’s most incredible designs, providing oxygen, shelter and even maple syrup! From towering evergreens to small flowering plants, the diversity of trees is truly mind-blowing.

But did you know that some trees are designed to survive in drought conditions, while others rely on wind-dispersed seeds to spread across vast landscapes?

Most types of trees fall into two major categories: deciduous trees, which lose their leaves in the fall, and evergreen trees, which stay green year-round. Whether it’s the common tree species of North America or the critically endangered giants of the world, trees provide essential benefits for both ecosystems and humans alike.

1. Evergreen Trees: The Year-Round Giants

Evergreen trees
Evergreen trees. Xuanyu Han / Getty Images

Evergreen trees keep their small leaves (known as needles) throughout the year, making them a distinctive part of coniferous forests.

The Colorado blue spruce, a native evergreen found in the Rocky Mountains, is a popular ornamental tree thanks to its striking blue-green needles. Another example is the eastern white pine, one of the most widely distributed trees in eastern North America.

Many evergreen trees, like the ponderosa pine and lodgepole pine, thrive in poor soils and rocky environments. Others, like the Douglas fir and white fir, are crucial to the timber industry and provide shelter for countless bird species.

2. Deciduous Trees: The Leaf Shedders

Deciduous trees
Deciduous trees. Baac3nes / Getty Images

Deciduous species, like the sugar maple and white oak (Quercus alba), are famous for their brilliant fall colors. The sugar maple, in particular, is prized for its ability to collect sap used in maple syrup production.

Beech trees and ash trees are also common deciduous species, growing in moist soils across temperate climates. The paper birch, known for its papery bark and light gray coloration, is a native species of northern North America.

While beautiful, some deciduous varieties face threats, Dutch elm disease has devastated elm populations, showing how even the most widely distributed tree species can become endangered.

3. Drought-Resistant and High-Altitude Trees: Extreme Survivors

Giant sequoia
Giant sequoia. Carmen Martínez Torrón / Getty Images

Some trees have adapted to harsh environments, making them true survivors of nature. The bristlecone pine, found in rocky soils at high altitudes, is one of the oldest tree species on Earth.

The drought-resistant tree species known as the plains cottonwood and eastern cottonwood have extensive root systems, allowing them to access water in sandy soils.

Meanwhile, the giant sequoia, a large coniferous tree native to California, has thick bark that helps it survive wildfires and other hazards for generations. These trees aren’t just old; they’re some of the largest living organisms on the planet.

Bonsai and Tray Planting: Miniature Trees With Big Science

Bonsai tree
Bonsai tree. krisanapong detraphiphat / Getty Images

Bonsai practice focuses on cultivating small trees with carefully shaped growth forms. While any tree species can be used for bonsai, the most common choices include native evergreen species like the white fir and deciduous varieties like beech trees.

Bonsai practice even incorporates techniques that mimic natural forest floor conditions to create realistic miniature ecosystems.

Tray planting, a method often used for growing young trees, helps cultivate strong root systems before planting in the wild. Whether it's for conservation efforts or ornamental beauty, these small trees play a big role in tree science.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

Now That's Interesting

According to fossil records, the first trees appears on Earth approximately 400 million years ago, developing hard cell structure that allowed them to grow tall and massive. Before trees, the planet looked much different, with only grass and leafy green plants that didn't sprout far from the ground. In the right conditions, many tree species can live for hundreds, even thousands of years.

