3 Types of Trees You'll Find All Over the Planet

" " . thianchai sitthikongsak / Getty Images

Trees are one of nature’s most incredible designs, providing oxygen, shelter and even maple syrup! From towering evergreens to small flowering plants, the diversity of trees is truly mind-blowing.

But did you know that some trees are designed to survive in drought conditions, while others rely on wind-dispersed seeds to spread across vast landscapes?

Most types of trees fall into two major categories: deciduous trees, which lose their leaves in the fall, and evergreen trees, which stay green year-round. Whether it’s the common tree species of North America or the critically endangered giants of the world, trees provide essential benefits for both ecosystems and humans alike.