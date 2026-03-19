Eye Color: Percentage of the World Population With Each Shade

" " At least 16 genes contribute to eye color in humans. recep kart / Shutterstock

Understanding eye color percentage reveals how human genetics shapes the colors we see in the iris. The iris is the colored part of the eye, and its appearance depends largely on how much melanin pigment it contains.

Melanin is the same pigment responsible for skin color. The more melanin present in the iris, the darker the eye color appears. Lower amounts of melanin create lighter eye colors such as blue or green.

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Globally, eye color distribution varies widely depending on ancestry, genetics, and geographic history.