Genetic Science

Genetics is the study of cellular science. It furthers our understanding of how DNA and the genetic make-up of species and can lead to cures for diseases and shape our future.

Life Science / Genetic Science
 Mysterious New DNA Structure Found in Living Human Cells

In addition to the double-stranded spiral, a four-stranded tangle, known as an i-motif, has been shown to exist throughout our genetic material.

By Amanda Onion Apr 25, 2018

Life Science / Genetic Science
 Chimerism: You Can Be Your Own Twin

Tetragametic chimerism occurs when a single organism has two genetically distinct types of DNA.

By Laurie L. Dove Mar 21, 2018

Life Science / Genetic Science
 Twin Monkeys First-Ever Cloned Like Dolly the Sheep

Scientists in China successfully cloned the first-ever primates using the same method that created the world's most famous sheep — a method called somatic cell nuclear transfer.

By Michelle Konstantinovsky Jan 26, 2018

Life Science / Genetic Science
 Good Excuse, or Is There Actually a Cheating Gene?

The real story about the roots of infidelity and monogamy is far more complicated than whether you have the "cheating gene."

By Dave Roos Dec 20, 2017

Life Science / Genetic Science
 Study Illuminates Genetic Origins of Skin Color Diversity

A groundbreaking study finds light skin pigmentation gene variations originating in Africa, eroding the notion of race as a biological characteristic, and shedding light on cancer and evolution, too.

By Patrick J. Kiger Nov 6, 2017

Life Science / Genetic Science
 Cancer Scientists Sniff Out the Genes Behind Durian's Famous Stink

Mapping the genome of the King of Fruits reveals the source of its smell, and may present opportunities to develop pharmaceuticals.

By Jesslyn Shields Oct 10, 2017

Life Science / Genetic Science
 Commercial Ancestry Tests Can Reveal How Much Neanderthal DNA You Have

At least two commercial DNA testing services offer users information on heritage coming from coupling between ancient humans and other species.

By Patrick J. Kiger Aug 31, 2017

Life Science / Genetic Science
 DNA Researchers Call on Bone Hoarders to Share Bone Access

A recent letter in the journal Nature claims that access to ancient human remains should be more open, especially in light of advancements in analysis techniques.

By Jesslyn Shields Aug 23, 2017

Life Science / Genetic Science
 If You Can Smell Asparagus in Urine, Thank Your Genetics

Is it better to be grossed out by the smell of your asparagus pee, or not to be able to smell it all? A new study explains why some of us can detect this unique odor.

By Jesslyn Shields Dec 14, 2016

Life Science / Genetic Science
 Scientists Discovered Which Genes Cause Uncombable Hair Syndrome

A condition that causes unruly, silvery-blond hair has been traced to mutations in three genes.

By Kate Kershner Nov 30, 2016

Life Science / Genetic Science
 10 Ways We're Using Data to Fight Disease

Data science has helped us map Ebola outbreaks and detect Parkinson's disease, among many other applications. Where is this science headed?

By Meisa Salaita

Life Science / Genetic Science
 Who Gets to Be Transhuman?

A transhumanist named Zoltan Istvan is running for U.S. president. Maybe it's time to learn a little more about the transhumanism movement.

By Robert Lamb Jul 6, 2016

Life Science / Genetic Science
 Unapproved Stem Cell Treatments More Common in U.S. Than Previously Known

A new study catalogs the number of clinics performing stem cell "treatments" unapproved by the FDA, finding more than anybody realized.

By Jesslyn Shields Jun 30, 2016

Life Science / Genetic Science
 Thought Experiment: What's Our Transhuman Path Beyond Earth?

Ever think about what an interplanetary human race might be like? We let our imaginations tackle that question in this thought experiment.

By Robert Lamb Jun 24, 2016

Life Science / Genetic Science
 Kuwait to Collect DNA Samples From All Tourists, Visitors and Citizens

The Gulf country says collecting genetic DNA samples will help combat crime and terrorism. What if info is stolen? And can a government be trusted to not cross the line?

By Patrick J. Kiger May 19, 2016

Life Science / Genetic Science
 There's a Genetic Reason Why Labrador Retrievers Are Obsessed With Food

A new study shows the DNA of Labs may make them beg, scavenge and pay attention to food more intently than other breeds. And there are implications in that for humans.

By Christopher Hassiotis May 3, 2016

Life Science / Genetic Science
 How CRISPR Gene Editing Works

Genetic modification just became fast, easy and cheap, thanks to CRISPR technology which allows you to take out bad genes out of DNA — like for diseases — and insert good ones. Learn all about gene editing at HowStuffWorks.

By Meisa Salaita

Life Science / Genetic Science
 MC1R Gene May Have a Hand in How Old You Look

Researchers have found if you have certain versions of the MC1R gene, you look about two years older than you really are. And no amount of spray-on tan can change that.

By John Donovan Apr 28, 2016

Life Science / Genetic Science
 Is Knowing Your Full Genome a Right or a Privilege?

You want to know what your 6 billion letters of genetic code say about you, and one company wants to tell you. Will it ever get the chance?

By Lauren Vogelbaum Apr 6, 2016

Life Science / Genetic Science
 The Fight Over GMO Labeling Rages on Capitol Hill

There's no federal standard for tagging food that's been made with genetically modified ingredients. And U.S. lawmakers are divided as to what that would look like.

By Sarah Gleim Mar 15, 2016

Life Science / Genetic Science
 Yes, You Can be Allergic to Vibrations

Scientists are discovering why some people break out into hives from physical contact like clapping hands or running.

By Karen Kirkpatrick Feb 16, 2016

Life Science / Genetic Science
 The Gene Editing Debate Is on, Compliments of CRISPR

Whenever scientists decide to get together and argue their side, it often means that the technology in question is a game-changer. That technology is gene editing.

By Julie Douglas Dec 2, 2015

Life Science / Genetic Science
 From GATTACA to GAPTACAZ: Adding Letters to the Genetic Alphabet

Scientists are successfully expanding the building blocks of DNA, helping us better understand where life comes from – and where we could make it go.

By Patrick J. Kiger Nov 18, 2015

Life Science / Genetic Science
 Can twins sense each other?

We love stories of twins who can sense each other's pain or know what the other is thinking. But is there really such a thing as "twinspiration" or is just coincidence?

By Karen Kirkpatrick

Life Science / Genetic Science
 How Transhumanism Works

Fast-forward 60 years. Imagine looking at yourself in the mirror. My, you look amazing, and goodness you run a speedy ultramarathon for someone so "old." Is this what transhumanism is all about?

By Meisa Salaita