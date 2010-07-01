Genetic Science

Genetics is the study of cellular science. It furthers our understanding of how DNA and the genetic make-up of species and can lead to cures for diseases and shape our future.
In addition to the double-stranded spiral, a four-stranded tangle, known as an i-motif, has been shown to exist throughout our genetic material.
Tetragametic chimerism occurs when a single organism has two genetically distinct types of DNA.
Scientists in China successfully cloned the first-ever primates using the same method that created the world's most famous sheep — a method called somatic cell nuclear transfer.
The real story about the roots of infidelity and monogamy is far more complicated than whether you have the "cheating gene."
A groundbreaking study finds light skin pigmentation gene variations originating in Africa, eroding the notion of race as a biological characteristic, and shedding light on cancer and evolution, too.
Mapping the genome of the King of Fruits reveals the source of its smell, and may present opportunities to develop pharmaceuticals.
At least two commercial DNA testing services offer users information on heritage coming from coupling between ancient humans and other species.
A recent letter in the journal Nature claims that access to ancient human remains should be more open, especially in light of advancements in analysis techniques.
Is it better to be grossed out by the smell of your asparagus pee, or not to be able to smell it all? A new study explains why some of us can detect this unique odor.
A condition that causes unruly, silvery-blond hair has been traced to mutations in three genes.
Data science has helped us map Ebola outbreaks and detect Parkinson's disease, among many other applications. Where is this science headed?
A transhumanist named Zoltan Istvan is running for U.S. president. Maybe it's time to learn a little more about the transhumanism movement.
A new study catalogs the number of clinics performing stem cell "treatments" unapproved by the FDA, finding more than anybody realized.
Ever think about what an interplanetary human race might be like? We let our imaginations tackle that question in this thought experiment.
The Gulf country says collecting genetic DNA samples will help combat crime and terrorism. What if info is stolen? And can a government be trusted to not cross the line?
A new study shows the DNA of Labs may make them beg, scavenge and pay attention to food more intently than other breeds. And there are implications in that for humans.
Genetic modification just became fast, easy and cheap, thanks to CRISPR technology which allows you to take out bad genes out of DNA — like for diseases — and insert good ones. Learn all about gene editing at HowStuffWorks.
Researchers have found if you have certain versions of the MC1R gene, you look about two years older than you really are. And no amount of spray-on tan can change that.
You want to know what your 6 billion letters of genetic code say about you, and one company wants to tell you. Will it ever get the chance?
There's no federal standard for tagging food that's been made with genetically modified ingredients. And U.S. lawmakers are divided as to what that would look like.
Scientists are discovering why some people break out into hives from physical contact like clapping hands or running.
Whenever scientists decide to get together and argue their side, it often means that the technology in question is a game-changer. That technology is gene editing.
Scientists are successfully expanding the building blocks of DNA, helping us better understand where life comes from – and where we could make it go.
We love stories of twins who can sense each other's pain or know what the other is thinking. But is there really such a thing as "twinspiration" or is just coincidence?
Fast-forward 60 years. Imagine looking at yourself in the mirror. My, you look amazing, and goodness you run a speedy ultramarathon for someone so "old." Is this what transhumanism is all about?