Genetics at Work Pictures

Polydactylism (having six or more digits on the hands or feet) can be caused by several genetic diseases, or it can occur on its own. But it shows up more often in African Americans than any other ethnic group. People born with extra digits go on to live very normal lives, as is the case with Phillies' pitcher Antonio Alfonseca, (seen here pitching against the Florida Marlins in 2007) who has 12 fingers and toes.