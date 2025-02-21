The Most Common Hair Color Isn't Blonde

" " Regardless of which is the most common, all hair colors are beautiful. pixdeluxe / Getty Images

A massive crossover of cultures and ethnicities often increases genetic variability as children inherit dominant traits from their parents. Each facial feature, skin color, and trait tells a story of people's origins.

Take hair color, for example: Different hair shades are prominent in specific regions. What may be the most common hair color in one area may be extremely rare in another part of the world.

The following list ranks the most common hair colors worldwide and where these genetic variations are most commonly found: