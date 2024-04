The Tallest People in the World Share These Curious Qualities

Rumeysa Gelgi of Turkey holds the Guinness World Record for tallest woman living. When she was measured in May 2021, Gelgi was 7 feet, 0.7 inches (2.15 meters) tall.

Before achieving the record for tallest woman alive, Gelgi was the tallest teenager alive (female). Gelgi also holds records for the longest finger on a living female person (4.40 inches or 11.2 centimeters) and largest hands on a living female person (her right hand is 9.81 inches or 24.93 centimeters and her left is 9.55 inches or 24.26 centimeters).

Gelgi was born with Weaver Syndrome, a rare genetic condition that causes accelerated growth, and spent her childhood in and out of the hospital. Today, she's a web developer and activist.

“Living with some severe diagnoses for my lifetime inspired me to raise awareness, help to get treatment options further and empower other individuals who are in similar situations," Gelgi told Guinness World Records.